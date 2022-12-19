Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Umbreon, Espeon, and Sylveon

The majority of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are fond of the cute Eevee and its various Eeveelutions. Very few Pokemon can achieve the level of fame that Pikachu has, but Eevee certainly comes close. The Pokemon community loves the Normal-type fighter for its cute looks, with Eevee consistently appearing in every single mainline Pokemon game.

Unsurprisingly, most players want to obtain these Eeveelutions, with the race to own them all quite apparent. A unique and special aspect of Eevee is that it has eight evolutionary options. Depending upon the methods used by trainers, this versatility provides immense type coverage for Eevee owners.

To that end, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have provided players with the ability to obtain each of these Eeveelutions through different methods. This article will explain how fans can evolve their Eevee into Umbreon, Espeon, and Sylveon.

Steps to get Umbreon, Espeon, and Sylveon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The process of obtaining Umbreon, Espeon, and Sylveon is based on the concept of friendship in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Raising your Eevee’s friendship level will get you the desired results and trainers can achieve this by simply walking with the Pokemon, leveling it up, assigning it to Let’s Go! mode, and auto-battles, among other methods.

Once your Pokemon friendship level is high enough, your Eevee will evolve into either Umbreon, Espeon, or Sylveon, depending on certain other elements in both games.

Raising your Eevee’s Friendship stat and leveling it up during the day will evolve it into an Espeon. This will only work if your Eevee doesn’t know any Fairy-type moves in the game. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can also encounter regular and Tera Type Espeons dwelling in the mountains between the Northern Province and Tagtree Thicket.

To evolve your Eevee into an Umbreon, players will have to increase its Friendship stats and try leveling it up during the night. The main condition is for the Pokemon not to know any Fairy-type moves in both games. One can also encounter an Umbreon in Area Six, South Province, with Tera Type Umbreons also available to battle in that specific area.

To evolve your Eevee into a Sylveon, you will need to increase its Friendship stats and teach it a Fairy-type move before leveling it up. It doesn't matter if you try leveling it up during the day or night, as the main condition here is for it to know a Fairy-type move. Leafeon spawns in Area Three, Western Province, to Medali’s northwest while its Tera Type form can be found in Area Four, Southern Province.

One can teach their Eevee a Fairy-type move by leveling it up or by using the TM Machine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Baby Doll Eyes is the very first Fairy-type move that you can teach your Eevee when it reaches level 15.

If you want to remove any Fairy-type moves already learned by your Eevee, you can easily do so by going to the menu, heading towards the 'Check Summary' section, and then navigating to change its moves.

Other Eeveelutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Eevee can also be evolved into other Pocket Monsters using a different approach than the ones mentioned above:

Jolteon (Electric-type) – Use a Thunder Stone

(Electric-type) – Use a Thunder Stone Vaporeon (Water-type) – Use a Water Stone

(Water-type) – Use a Water Stone Flareon (Fire-type) – Use a Fire Stone

(Fire-type) – Use a Fire Stone Glaceon (Ice-type)– Use an Ice Stone

(Ice-type)– Use an Ice Stone Leafeon (Grass-type) – Use a Leaf Stone

These are the rest of the Eeveelutions that can be found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unlike the first three mentioned above, evolving your Eevee into these fighters will require evolutionary stones specially dedicated to their types.

