Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour January 3: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

With the start of the new year, Pokemon GO players are in for a treat. Niantic has already revealed the January 2023 content map for the popular AR title. This month's Spotlight Hour weekly events will feature a number of exciting Pocket Monsters, starting with Alolan Sandshrew this week.

Events like Spotlight Hours and Community Days are perfect opportunities for Pokemon GO trainers to encounter the featured Pocket Monster. The increased frequency of the spawns means players can catch as many as they want within the stipulated time, with these events bringing their own bonuses to incentivize participation.

This article will offer information about this week's Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO and how players can prepare for it.

Alolan Sandshrew will be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on January 3: Event bonuses and how to prepare for it

The upcoming Spotlight Hour event will take place on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, starting at 6 pm local time and running until 7 pm local time. This will allow trainers around the world to participate at their own leisure. As mentioned above, this week's Spotlight Hour event will feature Alolan Sandshrew in the limelight, with an increased frequency of wild spawns.

While the normal version of Sandshrew is a Ground-type, Alolan Sandshrew boasts a dual-type Ice and Steel combination and a blue hue. In mainline titles, players are able to evolve the pocket monster into Alolan Sandslash by using an Ice Stone. In Pokemon GO, they can do the same by using 50 Candy.

Since the Spotlight Hour event will have an increased spawn rate for the pocket monster, players will have the perfect chance to catch as many Alolan Sandshrew as possible until they have the required amount of Candy for evolution. Once they have amassed enough, players will be able to evolve their best catch with perfect IVs and stats into Alolan Sandslash.

This week's Spotlight Hour event will also feature a shiny variant of Alolan Sandshrew. Lucky trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Alolan Sandshrew spawning around their avatar in the overworld. Given that Alolan Sandshrew will have an increased spawn rate during the event, players will have a better chance of coming across the elusive shiny variant of the pocket monster as a result.

A Shiny Sandshrew can then be further evolved into a Shiny Sandslash in Pokemon GO. The upcoming event also sports a 2x Evolution XP bonus that is surely going to incentivize players to make as many evolutions possible during the stated hour.

Before participating in the Spotlight Hour event, players should make sure they have enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box and a large number of Poke Balls in store since running out of either during the event will hinder their progress

Furthermore, they should also utilize in-game items to maximize their profits from participating in the Spotlight Hour event. Items like Lucky Eggs (to increase the amount of XP earned), Star Pieces (to increase the amount of Stardust earned), and Incense (to increase the spawn rate) should be used.

The Spotlight Hour event schedule for this month is as follows:

Alolan Sandshrew on January 3

Swirlix on January 10

Seedot on January 17

Tynamo on January 24

Blitzle on January 31

Interested Pokemon GO trainers should also take a look at the January 2023 content roadmap. A variety of events will be in store for them in the upcoming weeks, including the debut of Shiny Tapu Koko and a mysterious mega evolved Pokemon that's yet to be announced.

