Pokemon GO Mythical Wishes January 2023: Events, raids, spotlight hours, and more

With a little over a week left before we call the curtain on another year in Pokemon GO, Niantic recently revealed the roadmap for January 2023 for their popular AR title. While many had already learned about the New Year's 2023 celebration and the Community Day event, the latest reveal showcases all the raid bosses, spotlight hours, and more.

The developers at Niantic have consistently added fresh new events and updates to Pokemon GO to sustain the hype and excitement surrounding their more than half-a-decade-old title.

December 2022 has already seen several exciting occasions, with the debut of Keldeo, Mega Glalie, and more. The Winter Wonderland event is scheduled to begin on Christmas Eve.

This article jots down all that awaits players when they finally enter the new year in Pokemon GO.

What does January 2023 hold for trainers worldwide in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?



#MythicalWishes A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses!See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true? A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses! ⭐See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?👀#MythicalWishes https://t.co/jtIC5H40aM

As shared on the official Twitter handle of Pokemon GO, the January 2023 content update for the Season of Mythical Wishes is as follows:

Mega Raids (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega Steelix (shiny variant available) - Jan 1 to Jan 10

Unknown - Jan 10 to Jan 18

Mega Lopunny (shiny variant available) - Jan 18 to Jan 25

Mega Aerodactyl (shiny variant available) - Jan 25 to Feb 1

Five-star Raids (Begins at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Reshiram that knows Fusion Flare (shiny variant available) - Jan 1 to Jan 10

Zekrom that knows Fusion Bolt (shiny variant available) - Jan 10 to Jan 18

Regice (shiny variant available) - Jan 18 to Jan 25

Tapu Koko (shiny variant debut) - Jan 25 - Feb 1

Research Breakthrough (Players will encounter these Pokemon after completing Field Research from December 1 to March 1)

Galarian Mr. Mime (shiny variant available)

Delibird (shiny variant available)

Bagon (shiny variant available)

Deino (shiny variant available)

Furfrou (shiny variant available)

Goomy

Events

Pokemon GO New Year's 2023 Celebration from Dec 31 to Jan 4 (8 pm local time to 8 pm local time)

January Community Day on Jan 7 (2 pm local time to 5 pm local time)

Twinkling Fantasy Event from Jan 10 to Jan 16 (8 am local time to 10 pm local time)

GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone from Jan 14 to Jan 15 (12 am local time to 11.59 pm local time)

Lunar New Year 2023 from Jan 19 to Jan 23 (10 am local time to 8 pm local time)

January Community Day Classic on Jan 21 (2 pm local time to 5 pm local time)

Crackling Voltage Event from Jan 27 to Feb 5 (10 am local time to 8 pm local time

Raid Hours (Begins at 6 pm and ends at 7 pm local time)

Reshiram (shiny variant available) - Jan 4

Zekrom (shiny variant available) - Jan 11

Regice (shiny variant available) - Jan 18

Tapu Koko (shiny variant debut) - Jan 25

Spotlight Hours (Runs from 6 pm to 7 pm local time)

Alolan Sandshrew [2x Evolving XP] (shiny variant available) - Jan 3

Swirlix [2x Catch Stardust] (shiny variant available) - Jan 10

Seedot [2x Catch XP] (shiny variant available) - Jan 17

Tynamo [2x Catch Candy] - Jan 24

Blitzle [2x Transfer Candy] (shiny variant available) - Jan 31

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Our New Year’s party will last from December 31, 2022, through January 4, 2023.



Let’s GO...right into 2023!



#MythicalWishes As we come to the close of another eventful year of exploration, let’s start the next one off right—with a New Year’s celebration event in Pokémon GO!Our New Year’s party will last from December 31, 2022, through January 4, 2023.Let’s GO...right into 2023! As we come to the close of another eventful year of exploration, let’s start the next one off right—with a New Year’s celebration event in Pokémon GO!Our New Year’s party will last from December 31, 2022, through January 4, 2023.Let’s GO...right into 2023!#MythicalWishes https://t.co/Q4RDptQbDY

The January 2023 content update assures Pokemon GO fans that they are in for a gala time once the new year comes knocking. Meanwhile, in this article, players can check out details regarding the New Year's 2023 Celebration event that will mark the start of the year.

Poll : 0 votes