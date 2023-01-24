How to evolve Tynamo into Eelektross in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

The Tynamo Spotlight Hour will take place in Pokemon GO tomorrow, and many trainers are preparing for the event. Since Tynamo cannot be found in its shiny form, many trainers are participating in this event for the chance to fill their Pokedex with each of Tynamo's evolutions.

Since Tynamo is a three-stage evolution, some trainers may be concerned about the resources required to fully evolve just one of these Pokemon. However, evolving Tynamo during the event will be relatively easy.

So what should you know about this line of Pokemon before you begin the grind to evolve them? Considering all the different ways a creature can be viable in Pokemon GO, trainers may want to know if Eelektross excels in any specific type of battle in the game.

Tynamo to Eelektross in Pokemon GO: Everything to know about the next Spotlight Hour creature

Eelektross' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In order to evolve a Tynamo into Eelektross, you must first get it to evolve into an Eelektrik. This is the middle stage evolution of the line and only requires 25 candies to achieve. After reaching the Eelektrik stage, the grind for Eelektross can begin. This form requires 100 candies to reach as well as one Unova Stone.

Although getting the Tynamo candy can sound like a grind of its own, the Unova Stone is where most players will likely get stuck. Since it is such a rare item, you may not have one already in your collection in Pokemon GO. As such, you will need to track one down, which can be a bit challenging.

Tracking down an Unova Stone in Pokemon GO is entirely up to luck. Since there is no way to guarantee getting one, you will just have the meet the criteria and hope you receive one. You can receive an Unova Stone either via a Research Breakthrough package or by completing your seven-day Pokestop streak.

Once you have an Unova Stone, the grind for Tynamo candies can begin. Of course, the best time to grind for these candies will be during the Tynamo Spotlight Hour. This event will grant players double the capture candies, which significantly reduces the number of Tynamo required to achieve the 125 required candies to fully evolve it.

You will need to catch 21 Tynamo to obtain all 125 Tynamo candies. This number can be reduced if you have captured Tynamo before the Spotlight Hour and if you choose to use Pinap Berries during the encounter. Those who are grinding for candies can do this multiple times during the event.

Eelektross sees moderate amounts of play in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra League. While this creature is not a bad pick, there are better Electric-types, such as Unovan Electric-type Galvantula, that can do everything Eelektross does.

