How to get Unova Stones in Pokemon GO

Unova Stones can be used in Pokemon GO to aid in the evolution of certain species of Pokemon.

In the franchise, some Pokemon simply evolve by leveling up or getting stronger. Others only evolve at a specific time of day. There are also those that must be exposed to a certain item in order to evolve.

This mechanic has been translated over to Pokemon GO with the inclusion of Unova Stones. Trainers may find they have an abundance of these stones, but for those having trouble obtaining some, there are several chances to do so.

Unova Stones are easy to obtain in Pokemon GO as long as trainers know what tasks to perform

A Research Breakthrough has a good chance of rewarding an Unova Stone (Image via Niantic)

The Unova Stone is never a guaranteed item in Pokemon GO. Trainers will need to rely on chance to obtain one. Thankfully, they are fairly common if players know what tasks to perform.

Here are all of the ways an Unova Stone is obtainable:

Players could potentially receive an Unova Stone as they reach a level milestone.

Players can spin PokeStops to reach the seven-in-a-row daily goal and potentially receive an Unova Stone on the seventh day.

Trainers can complete Field Research quests to receive stamps, fill in the daily stamp collection, and open the Research Breakthrough rewards for a chance at getting an Unova Stone.

Players can win a Raid for a potential Unova Stone drop upon completion.

Trainers can defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader or their boss Giovanni for a possible Unova Stone drop after the battle.

These aren't too hard to accomplish, but they do take some time. Players have to spin PokeStops and complete Research quests every day. Moreover, several Team GO Rocket Grunts will need to be defeated before the Leaders can be challenged.

Every Pokemon that evolves with the Unova Stone in Pokemon GO

The elemental monkeys are a few who require an Unova Stone in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

After obtaining an Unova Stone or two, it is time to start using them to evolve certain Pokemon.

As the name of the stone implies, Pokemon from the Unova Region of Generation V's Black and White games will be the recipients.

Do note that not a single one requires only an Unova Stone. The Unova Stone is needed alongside the Pokemon species' Candy for the evolution to be an accessible option.

Here is each Pokemon and what must be done to evolve them:

Pansage : Evolves into Simisage with 50 Candy and an Unova Stone

: Evolves into Simisage with 50 Candy and an Unova Stone Pansear : Evolves into Simisear with 50 Candy and an Unova Stone

: Evolves into Simisear with 50 Candy and an Unova Stone Panpour : Evolves into Simipour with 50 Candy and an Unova Stone

: Evolves into Simipour with 50 Candy and an Unova Stone Munna : Evolves into Musharna with 50 Candy and an Unova Stone

: Evolves into Musharna with 50 Candy and an Unova Stone Minccino : Evolves into Cinccino with 50 Candy and an Unova Stone

: Evolves into Cinccino with 50 Candy and an Unova Stone Eelektrik : Evolves from Tynamo with 25 Candy then into Eelektross with 100 Candy and an Unova Stone

: Evolves from Tynamo with 25 Candy then into Eelektross with 100 Candy and an Unova Stone Lampent: Evolves from Litwick with 25 Candy then into Chandelure with 100 Candy and an Unova Stone

The list of Pokemon that require an Unova Stone in Pokemon GO isn't massive. However, these stones need to be obtained in order for collectors and trainers to complete every entry of the Pokedex.

