Eelektross is one of the newest additions to Pokemon GO with the recent Charge Up! event. The final form of Tynamo is a new Electric-type Pokemon for players to add to their team.

It takes 125 total Tynamo candies in order to get an Eelektross, but the grind can be worth it. Many players may still be collecting the candy that they need to obtain the Pokemon. However, for those who already have Eelektross, it's time to pick the best moveset.

Whether it's for a PvE raid battle or for a Pokemon GO battle league team, Eelektross offers some decent benefits. One of them is the ability to reach at least 2500 CP fairly easily, unlike other Pokemon that are great in Ultra League battles but require XL candy.

Anyone who has found enough candy and has the right CP can start using their Eelektross in the Ultra League or the Premier Cup.

What is the best moveset for Eelektross in Pokemon GO?

When choosing a good moveset for a Pokemon in Pokemon GO, defense and offense are usually taken into account. Defense is for PvE gym defenses against other players, while offense is typically the best battle type or the most efficient cover overall.

In the case of Eelektross, both offensive and defensive movesets are the same. For the fast attack, players should use Spark over Acid. Spark does a bit less damage, but it charges up attacks faster and can be a good counter to other leads in the Ultra League.

Advertisement

As for the charge attack, players should use Thunderbolt and focus on the Electric-type moves for Eelektross. It has the highest damage of the charge attacks available and the energy required to use it isn't too high, especially with Spark equipped. Players with enough Tynamo candy can get a second charge move for more versatility.

With the second charge move slot available, players should look at Dragon Claw or Crunch. Dragon Claw should take priority most of the time as it can charge super fast and will hit picks such as Dragonite or Giratina especially hard. Thunderbolt will still do more damage as the charge move for Eelektross in Pokemon GO, but Dragon Claw offers a second option that can shield burns and counter.

As a single-type Pokemon, Eelektross may struggle in Pokemon GO battles, but it can still be a good counter pick in the Premier Cup or Ultra League.