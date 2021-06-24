Best moveset for Galvantula in Pokemon GO

Known as the Electric Tarantula in Pokemon GO, Galvantula is a great defensive Pokémon to have in the Pokedex.

Galvantula is a Bug and Electric Pokémon that evolves from Joltik by using 50 candies. As a Bug and Electric Pokémon, it is vulnerable to Fire and Rock-type moves. This Electric Tarantula has a max CP of 2,494 if the Pokémon Trainer is at Level 50. Typically, this Pokémon is found in the Unova Region.

Galvantula's strongest moveset in Pokemon GO

When threatened, Galvantula creates an electric barrier by spitting out many electrically charged threads.

Galvantula is a great defensive Pokémon to have in a Gym, but it is far from being a top Pokémon to have for Raids or Battles. With that being said, the best moveset for Garvantula would be Fury Cutter as the Fast Attack and Discharge as the Charged Attack.

Movesets are a set of two moves, a Fast Attack, and a Charged Attack. When those two moves are combined correctly, they can create a strong moveset that can become unbeatable at times.

The best moves for Galvantula are Fury Cutter and Discharge. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is the best moveset for PVP battles and Gyms.

An XL Galvantula in Pokemon GO can be a true threat in PvP battles of the Ultra League as long as the Trainer has maxed out the CP of the Electric Tarantula. Beating common threats such as Lapras, Gallade, Venusaur, and Skarmony will be a simple task. Lastly, players should remember that using Galvantula in the Master league would be a bad decision.

If a trainer is hoping to come across a Galvantula in the wild in Pokemon GO, their best bet is during a rain storm, as this Pokemon is boosted by rainy weather.

