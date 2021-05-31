Pokemon GO: What are Electric-types weak against?

Each Pokemon type has its own strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO.

Electric-type Pokemon have some serious strengths that trainers can take advantage of. In fact, they are only truly vulnerable to one type of Pokemon.

An Electric-type Pokemon is strong against Flying and Water-type Pokémon, such as Gyrados, Altaria, and Salamance. Therefore, if a player has an Electric-type Pokemon in their Pokedex, it will be best to use it against a Legendary Kyogre or an Aerodactyl.

Trainers also need to know how to successfully counter an Electric-type Pokemon as they are likely to encounter one in gyms, raids, field research tasks and events.

Hey, Trainers! A new batch of Field Research is now available, and I need your help! This time, I’m focusing on researching Flying- and Electric-type Pokémon. Keep me updated and let me know what you find. Let’s GO! pic.twitter.com/9VXmUgWcNF — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 1, 2018

Electric-Type weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Ground, Grass, Electric, and Dragon-type Pokemon are the most effective counters against Electric-types.

Electric-type Pokemon are great defensive fighters as they only have one vulnerability: ground moves. Players should, therefore, use a strong Ground-type Pokemon, such as Rhyperior, Groudon or Garchomp, when fighting against an Electric-type Pokemon.

Excadrill is one of the best Pokemon to use in a battle against an Electric-type as it is resistant to them, taking only 39 percent of damage from attacks.

Electric-type Pokemon are great defensive fighters as they are only vulnerable to ground moves in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

If a trainer is looking to battle Zapdos, an Electric-type Legendary raid boss in tier 5 raids in Pokemon GO, having an Excadrill or Rhyperior in their lineup is the best course of action for success.

Other tips for Electric-Type Pokemon

Weather plays a big role in Pokemon GO, and each type has a kind of weather that they are boosted by. For example, while Grass, Fire and Ground-type Pokemon are boosted by sunny weather, Electric-types get a boost from rainy weather, so be sure to avoid a battle against one on a rainy or snowy day.