Pokemon GO: What are Electric-types weak against?

While Electric-type Pokemon have plenty of strengths, it is equally important to know moves and counters that are highly effective against them (Image via Niantic)
While Electric-type Pokemon have plenty of strengths, it is equally important to know moves and counters that are highly effective against them (Image via Niantic)
Madison
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified 59 min ago
Feature

Each Pokemon type has its own strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO.

Electric-type Pokemon have some serious strengths that trainers can take advantage of. In fact, they are only truly vulnerable to one type of Pokemon.

An Electric-type Pokemon is strong against Flying and Water-type Pokémon, such as Gyrados, Altaria, and Salamance. Therefore, if a player has an Electric-type Pokemon in their Pokedex, it will be best to use it against a Legendary Kyogre or an Aerodactyl.

Trainers also need to know how to successfully counter an Electric-type Pokemon as they are likely to encounter one in gyms, raids, field research tasks and events.

Electric-Type weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Ground, Grass, Electric, and Dragon-type Pokemon are the most effective counters against Electric-types.

Electric-type Pokemon are great defensive fighters as they only have one vulnerability: ground moves. Players should, therefore, use a strong Ground-type Pokemon, such as Rhyperior, Groudon or Garchomp, when fighting against an Electric-type Pokemon.

Excadrill is one of the best Pokemon to use in a battle against an Electric-type as it is resistant to them, taking only 39 percent of damage from attacks.

Electric-type Pokemon are great defensive fighters as they are only vulnerable to ground moves in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Electric-type Pokemon are great defensive fighters as they are only vulnerable to ground moves in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

If a trainer is looking to battle Zapdos, an Electric-type Legendary raid boss in tier 5 raids in Pokemon GO, having an Excadrill or Rhyperior in their lineup is the best course of action for success.

Other tips for Electric-Type Pokemon

Weather plays a big role in Pokemon GO, and each type has a kind of weather that they are boosted by. For example, while Grass, Fire and Ground-type Pokemon are boosted by sunny weather, Electric-types get a boost from rainy weather, so be sure to avoid a battle against one on a rainy or snowy day.

Published 59 min ago
comments icon
