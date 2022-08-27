5 strongest Ground Pokemon of all time, ranked

When constructing a competitive team of Pokemon, many players think about including a Ground-type in their composition. While it may seem minor at first glance, this is a very useful type to have on one's team for both single and double battle formats. But what benefits do these types of creatures bring in a battle?

The combination of Earthquake and the same type attack bonus, or STAB for short, is a deadly combo that constitutes the main damage element in a lot of players' teams. These types of creatures also possess some of the best physical bulk with lots of defense and health that makes for great longevity in lengthy battles.

With all these listed benefits and more, having a Pokemon of the Ground-type can make battles much more manageable. However, many players may want to know which of the many creatures of the same type are worth using. After all, as many experienced players are aware, stats are just as important as the elemental type.

Pokemon's Top 5 Ground-Types

5) Mega Swampert

Mega Swampert as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off the list strong is the Mega Evolution of the fan-favorite Hoenn starter, Swampert. It is considered by many to be one of the best Water-types in the franchise, thanks to its strong earthquakes and sizable bulk. Access to coverage moves like Ice Punch, Avalanche, and Body Press are great too.

To make this already great Pokemon even better, it received a Mega Evolution in the remakes of Ruby and Sapphire for the 3DS. This new form greatly increased Swampert's physical attacking capabilities while also fortifying its already great defenses. With a stat total of 635, Mega Swampert is one of the best.

4) Groudon

Groudon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Surprising to many, Groudon is only number four on this list. One of the greatest contributing factors to Groudon's success in recent years can be attributed to its Drought ability. This ability sets up a sunny weather for varying amounts of turns. While in this weather, Fire-type attacks deal more damage as well as other effects.

This sort of automatic team support is one of the reasons why Groudon is a much better pick for double battles rather than single battles. However, this does not mean that it does not have the capabilities to mess up an opponent in a 1v1 battle. With a stat total of 670, Groudon has earned its spot on this list.

3) Mega Garchomp

Mega Garchomp as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Garchomp appropriately takes the number three spot on this list. This powerful dragon is known in the community for being the best sandstorm sweeper in the franchise. With this in mind, it pairs perfectly with other Pokemon like Sandaconda and Hippowdon that can set up the weather conditions for free.

With its ability, the Sand Force, the power of its Ground-type moves receive a 30% boost in power as well as 50% from the same type attack bonus. With an amazing stat total of 700, Mega Garchomp has earned its number three spot on this list.

2) Zygarde Complete

Zygarde Complete as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite this menace not being seen very much in the competitive scene anymore, Zygarde Complete is one of the best Ground-types anybody can use in their team. While it is incredibly good in terms of its stats, it has a lot of factors going against it as a way to keep it balanced for player-versus-player battles.

For starters, a large majority of its stats are registered to its HP stat, with its defense stat being the second highest. The unfortunate truth is that a lot of professional players do not want to waste their slots on a defensive tank with no supportive utility rather than Kyogre or Groudon.

Zygarde Complete boasts an impressive stat total of 708.

1) Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon as it appears in the Generations special (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Ground-type in the franchise is Primal Groudon. Introduced as the box art Legendary for Omega Ruby, Primal Groudon is a creature that many players know for having some of the most powerful weather controls in the lore for the series. This fact has also made its way into how this beast plays in battles too.

With its new ability, Desolate Land, Primal Groudon has the best sun coverage for its team in formats where it is allowed. This is due to Desolate Land preventing Water-type moves from being used. As many can expect, Primal Groudon's success is also attributed to its sharp increase in its stats.

With a stat total of 770, Primal Groudon has the highest stat in the franchise.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta