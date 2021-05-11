The best moveset for Groudon in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire

Almost no Pokemon can match Groudon’s immense power, especially with it’s most optimal moveset.

Statistically, Groudon is essentially the mirror of Kyogre: it has 150 base Attack and 140 base Defense. What really makes this Pokemon an uphill battle to deal with, though, is the Drought ability.

This causes the sun to come on the field whenever Groudon is in play. Therefore, Water-type attacks, which usually defeat Ground types like Groudon, get weakened due to the weather. With this moveset, Groudon will be able to deal with many types of Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Groudon's best moveset in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire

Image via The Pokemon Company

This moveset is essentially built around the Drought ability. Although Groudon has high physical Attack, it can still take advantage of the sun with strong Fire-type moves. Groudon has a base 110 Special Attack, so these Fire moves will still do decent damage.

Earthquake

Solarbeam

Fire Blast

Eruption

In terms of Generation III, Earthquake is the best Ground-type move Groudon can learn. Of course, with the Omega Ruby remake, Primal Groudon gained access to the incredibly powerful Precipice Blades. That move was only 85 percent accurate, though. Groudon can still easily cast aside strong opponents with Earthquake.

With Solarbeam, Groudon has nothing to fear from Water-type Pokemon. Not only will sunlight lower the damage from Water moves, but Solarbeam also won’t need a turn to charge in sunlight. This means that Groudon will have access to the most powerful Grass move in the game ready to use at any time, something other Pokemon will have trouble dealing with for sure.

Considering the sunlight, Fire Blast should put a dent in any Pokemon that doesn’t resist Fire-type moves. It may not always hit, but at 125 base power it’s well worth a little risk. This move also has a chance to burn the opponent, which will make Groudon all the more tankier when its opponent’s attack is cut in half.

It would be really hard to keep a move like Eruption off of Groudon just due to the sheer damage output. Eruption will be less effective than Fire Blast in some cases, though. With base 90 Speed, Groudon will not only be guaranteed the first attack (if Groudon was faster, it could just click this move and win any match). If Groudon takes significant damage, Eruption’s power will lower, which is why Fire Blast is also on this moveset.