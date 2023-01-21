Pokemon GO Crackling Voltage (January 2023): Shiny Helioptile, Shiny Tapu Koko, and more

Niantic has finally revealed the details of the Crackling Voltage event, to be held in Pokemon GO in January 2023. As suggested by the name, it will entail Electric-type pocket monsters having an increased spawn rate. The arrival of the event will also mark the debut of the shiny variants of Helioptile and Tapu Koko.

Pokemon GO players have already experienced a number of exciting events in January 2023, including the Twinkling Fantasy Event, the Lunar New Year 2023, and the monthly Community. The latest iteration of the Community Day Classic event featuring Larvitar is scheduled to be held today, January 21, 2023.

This article jots down all the details of the Crackling Voltage event that Pokemon GO players should know before they begin their preparation.

Everything you need to know about the Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO

The Crackling Voltage event is slated to begin on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Sunday, February 5, 2023,11.59 pm local time. Players around the world will have adequate time to engage in the event and complete all that is on offer.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Get charged up for the Crackling Voltage event!



pokemongolive.com/post/crackling… Get charged up for the Crackling Voltage event! ⚡ Get charged up for the Crackling Voltage event! 👇pokemongolive.com/post/crackling… https://t.co/mTC8PIj7Jm

As stated above, Shiny Helioptile and Tapu Koko will be making their first appearances in-game. The wild encounters that will be available during the Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Ekans (shiny variant will be available)

Magnemite (shiny variant will be available)

Grimer (shiny variant will be available)

Electrike (shiny variant will be available)

Stunky

Blitzle (shiny variant will be available)

Ferroseed (shiny variant will be available)

Grubbin

Beldum (shiny variant will be available) [lucky encounter]

Dedenne (shiny variant will be available) [lucky encounter]

The raid bosses that will be available during the course of the Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

One-Star raids: Alolan Grimer (shiny variant will be available), Shinx (shiny variant will be available), Bronzor (shiny variant will be available), Klink (shiny variant will be available), and Helioptile (shiny variant will be available)

Alolan Grimer (shiny variant will be available), Shinx (shiny variant will be available), Bronzor (shiny variant will be available), Klink (shiny variant will be available), and Helioptile (shiny variant will be available) Three-Star raids: Venomoth, Galarian Weezing (shiny variant will be available), Jolteon, and Mawile (shiny variant will be available)

Venomoth, Galarian Weezing (shiny variant will be available), Jolteon, and Mawile (shiny variant will be available) Five-Star raids: Tapu Koko (shiny variant will be available) [from Wednesday, January 25 to Wednesday, February 1] and Registeel (shiny variant will be available) [from Wednesday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 8]

Tapu Koko (shiny variant will be available) [from Wednesday, January 25 to Wednesday, February 1] and Registeel (shiny variant will be available) [from Wednesday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 8] Mega-Star raids: Mega Gengar (shiny variant will be available) [from Wednesday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 8] and Mega Aerodactyl (shiny variant will be available) [from Wednesday, January 25 to Wednesday, February 1]

The 7 km egg hatches for the Crackling Voltage event will be as follows:

Alolan Sandshrew (shiny variant will be available)

Skarmory (shiny variant will be available)

Blitzle (shiny variant will be available)

Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk (shiny variant will be available)

Helioptile (shiny variant will be available)

Dedenne (shiny variant will be available)

Finally, the Field Research task encounters for the Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO will be as follows:

Votlorb (shiny variant will be available)

Hisuian Voltorb

Plusle (shiny variant will be available)

Minun (shiny variant will be available)

Emolga

Helioptile (shiny variant will be available)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp







pokemongolive.com/post/community… Don’t underestimate this Pokémon! It may be small, but it’s as tough as a rock! #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic with the Rock Skin Pokémon begins in a few days. Who will you adventure with? Don’t underestimate this Pokémon! It may be small, but it’s as tough as a rock! #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic with the Rock Skin Pokémon begins in a few days. Who will you adventure with? pokemongolive.com/post/community…

Players can currently engage in the Community Day Classic event featuring Larvitar.

Poll : 0 votes