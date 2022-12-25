When is Shiny Tapu Koko coming to Pokemon GO?

Catching shiny variants in Pokemon GO is a hobby many take quite seriously. Trainers worldwide eagerly scour through spawns and encounters to see if they managed to find a shiny pocket monster. They will have one more shiny variant to search for come January 2023, when Shiny Tapu Koko is finally released in Pokemon GO.

The developers at Niantic have done an excellent job at slow-dripping debuts of pocket monsters and their shiny variants in the popular AR title over the years. They have done so through various events, with December 2022 seeing debuts from Keldeo, Mega Glalie, and Shiny Bergmite.

This article highlights when Pokemon GO trainers will find the shiny variant of Tapu Koko in the AR title.

Shiny Tapu Koko will arrive in January 2023 in Pokemon GO

Niantic recently revealed their popular AR title's January 2023 content plan, including events, Raid Hours, Spotlight Hours, Raid bosses, and more. It was announced that Tapu Koko will be arriving as the Five-Star Raid boss on January 25 at 10 am local time and will stay until February 1, 10 am local time.

It was also announced that for the first time in Pokemon GO, trainers would be able to encounter the shiny variant of Tapu Koko. Furthermore, the pocket monster will also have its own Raid Hour on January 25 from 6 pm to 7 pm local time, when it will appear more frequently in Five-Star Raids.

The Raid Hour is the perfect opportunity for players to look for shiny variants of Tapu Koko. Given its typing combination, the legendary pocket monster will be vulnerable to Poison and Ground-type attacks. Some of the best counters and move sets for the Five-Star Raid boss are as follows:

Excadrill - Mud Slap and Earthquake

Therian Landorus - Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mamoswine - Mud Slap and High Horsepower

Nihilego - Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Roserade - Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Groudon - Mud Shot and Earthquake

Introduced in Generation VII, Tapu Koko is a dual-type legendary pocket monster with an Electric and Fairy combination. Although it does not evolve from or into any other pocket monster, it is an island guardian deity like Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini.

The entire Five-Star Raids schedule for the first month of 2023 is as follows:

Reshiram with Fusion Flare learnt will be available from Jan 1 to Jan 10 (shiny variant available)

Zekrom with Fusion Bolt learnt will be available from Jan 10 to Jan 18 (shiny variant available)

Regice will be available from Jan 18 to Jan 25 (shiny variant available)

Tapu Koko will be available from Jan 25 to Feb 1 (shiny variant debut)

The events scheduled for January 2023 in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Pokemon GO New Year's 2023 Celebration runs from Dec 31 to Jan 4

January Community Day on Jan 7

Twinkling Fantasy Event runs from Jan 10 to Jan 16

GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone runs from Jan 14 to Jan 15

Lunar New Year 2023 runs from Jan 19 to Jan 23

January Community Day Classic on Jan 21

Crackling Voltage Event runs from Jan 27 to Feb 5

Interested Pokemon GO trainers can learn more about the month and all its offerings in this article. Winter Holiday Part 2 is live in the AR title with players dipping their toes in the festivities and celebrations.

