"It was fun while it lasted": Pokemon GO community mourn the discontinuance of free daily Incubators during holidays

Pokemon GO has a unique fan community spread out through social media. These fan communities exist not only to praise or share franchise-related content but also to serve as a voice when needed. The Pokemon GO Reddit fan community, for example, is well-known for being attentive to the franchise's changes.

A new Reddit post by the user "u/Uunikana" has recently gained attention. The post discusses Niantic’s decision to remove the Free Daily Incubator, which was added to the game as Holiday Event Gifts and served as a recurring item. Niantic has recently decided to remove the free daily incubator from the platform entirely, and the Reddit community is addressing the issue.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of different Reddit users.

Pokemon GO Redditors react to the shortened discontinuance of Free Daily Incubators.

Pokemon GO’s news of removing the Free Daily Incubator and adding one to the Explorers Box has given the community yet another reason to mock the developers at Niantic. Players who rely on these free holiday event incubators have expressed their dissatisfaction in this regard.

This free daily incubator trend began on December 25, 2016, when the first photo disc spin in PokeStops awarded one single-use incubator per day until the holidays were over. This has been the case so far, but now players are seen mourning the incident and accusing Niantic of ruining the game.

Players of Pokemon Go have expressed their discontent with how the game has changed over the years, as play-to-win has drastically changed into a pay-to-win game. Many claims of being on and off for years can be found throughout the thread. Players have claimed that the developers have gradually removed important features while adding insignificant updates.

Nothing is more frustrating than seeing a game you love slowly strip away the elements that first drew you in. Spending money has become the norm for the game, and players are not biting it anymore; they are tired of spending their money.

Niantic has provided no option but for one to buy the Explorers Box by removing the daily free incubator and putting it in. Throughout the year, players have seen such negative changes, like decreased Community Days time, Pokemon GO Incense nerf, removal and change of in-game content without notice, and many more. These changes have ultimately dug their own grave, mainly the ignorance shown towards rural players, trainers from cold climates, and many more.

The developers are accused of attempting to inflate the game with numerous microtransactions in parallel with the real world. Some people clearly showed anger, stating that Pokemon GO and Niantic have become trash. These are just opinions coming as the initial reactions; this may change as the game improves, for the better or worse.

The community's intention for such a negative reaction is to send a message to the developers. Niantic's decisions have increasingly been mocked over the years. Pokemon GO trainers never wanted an update like this and hoped that such problems would never arise again.

Poll : 0 votes