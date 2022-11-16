"That's crazy to me": Pokemon GO community unhappy with Team GO Rocket Takeover boxes

The developers of Pokemon GO are facing heavy criticism for the newly released Team GO Rocket Takeover boxes. Three boxes were released for the event: the Training Box, the GO Rocket Box, and the Legend Box.

The Training Box costs 123 PokeCoins and has one Egg Incubator with three Mysterious components. The GO Rocket Box costs 900 PokeCoins and has three Rocket Radars, three Max Potions, three Super Incubators, and three Max Revives. The Legend Box costs 3600 PokeCoins and has two Elite Fast TMs, two Elite Charged TMs, 10 Rocket Radars, and six Super Incubators.

The Training Box only seems to benefit trainers who buy Rocket Radars from the in-game shop. This box offers a 25-coin discount on the Incubator, which usually costs 150 Coins.

Meanwhile, the GO Rocket Box will only appeal to players who buy Rocket Radars from the in-game shop, as it offers a 25% discount on them along with Super Incubators. The Legend Box, on the other hand, could be useful to players who are interested in Elite Fast and Charged TMs.

Many Pokemon GO fans have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with the Team GO Rocket Takeover boxes. A Redditor with the username 'roxzillaz' recently expressed their discontent with a post titled, "They really want $36? For this??? That's crazy to me." Many others seem to agree with the player's sentiments.

Reddit community reacts to user roxzillaz's post about new Team GO Rocket Takeover boxes in Pokemon GO

Many Pokemon GO players have replied to roxzillaz's post on Reddit. Some highlighted the flaws of the Team GO Rocket Takeover boxes, the most notable of which is how high they cost. Others are dissatisfied with the number of Incubators within the boxes.

A majority of players, however, feel that they have been scammed by the developers at Niantic. Here are some of the reactions:

Many players believe that the release of the Team GO Rocket Takeover boxes is a greedy move on Niantic's part. Some are even saying that the developers are going crazy, adding that digital inflation is finally hitting them hard.

Others are of the opinion that the game is aimed at new and casual players rather than old ones.

Niantic is yet to respond to all the complaints about the Team GO Rocket Takeover boxes. The criticism is likely to continue if the company does not address them soon.

Poll : 0 votes