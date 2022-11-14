Can Shadow Sableye be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

With the latest Team GO Rocket Takeover Event, the month of November in Pokemon GO is generating plenty of hype and excitement within the community. Trainers have a massive list of activities to complete as part of several special events that offer Legendary and Mega Battle Raids, Community Days, and more.

One of them is November's Team GO Rocket Takeover Event, which offers a new set of Shadow Pokemon. The latest event features a new shiny debut, increased appearance rates of Team GO Grunts, and the opportunity to battle all Team GO Rocket leaders along with their main boss Giovanni.

Although Giovanni is the toughest, the other three leaders are tough competition as well. Defeating Sierra will require a powerful lineup and strategy among the three leaders as her lineup changes this month. With the announcement of a brand new shiny shadow variant surfacing in the community, everyone is excited to see if it is true or not.

More about Shiny Shadow Sableye in Pokemon GO this November 2022

Pokemon GO's new Team GO Rocket Takeover Event begins on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 12:00 am local time to Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time. This event features a new shiny debut as Shiny Pawniard arrives in Pokemon GO, along with its evolution, Shiny Bisharp.

Sierra, along with Team GO Rocket Grunts as well as their leaders Cliff, Arlo, and Giovanni, will be present for the event's battles. Sierra’s first fighter is her Dark and Ghost-type Shadow Sableye and her second choice can either be Shadow Flygon, Shadow Honchkrow, or Shadow Cacturne. Her third Pokemon will be Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Cradily, or Shadow Snorlax.

Currently, the game's community is filled with excitement after reports of players encountering a Shiny variant of Shadow Sableye. The arrival of this Shiny Shadow Pokemon certainly came as a surprise to players. Despite no official announcements from the Pokemon GO team, some players have claimed to have caught a Shiny Shadow Sableye.

Weak only to Fairy-type moves, Shadow Sableye is a fairly easy Pokemon to defeat, but players are more interested in just catching it. Trainers have been eagerly chasing after the Shiny variant ever since initial reports of the Shiny Shadow encounter spread within the community.

Lifting&Zombies @liftingandzombs #PokemonGO Alright! Shadow Shiny Machop and Sableye have been found now! Which one y’all going for first?! Alright! Shadow Shiny Machop and Sableye have been found now! Which one y’all going for first?! 🔥✨ #PokemonGO https://t.co/Kt6Bdrfs8f

The Shiny Shadow Sableye is said to have a light brownish-yellow-type body color with dark red eyes and a green crystal in its torso. Although visually different, its stats and movesets are no different from its original counterpart. The Shiny Shadow Sableye is treated as a collectible for Pokemon GO players since it's exceedingly rare to find.

The difference between a shiny variant and its original design is what a shiny collector values. Shadow Sableye is the same Dark and Ghost-type fighter with a maximum Combat Power of 1668. Its best moveset is a combination of Shadow Claw and Foul Play (9.87 DPS), along with Pokemon GO stats of 141 Attack, 136 Defense, and 137 Stamina.

