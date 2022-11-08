Can Pawniard be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

Pokemon GO is once again creating headlines with the upcoming Team Go Rocket Takeover alongside the Greedy Gluttons event this 2022. Set to launch on November 9, the latter will celebrate the debut of Ultra Beast Guzzlord, along with other Pokemon.

The event will also feature the next Team GO Rocket Takeover, which will offer a shiny debut. Shadow Mewtwo is set to return and Shiny Pawniard will be coming to Pokemon GO for the first time ever during the event.

As Season of Light is coming to an end, fans have a lot on their hands to engage in. The Team Go Rocket Takeover event will offer them the chance to encounter a Shiny Pawniard by hatching eggs, along with shiny variants of other Pokemon like Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, and many more.

All the information you need to get a Shiny Pawniard in Pokemon GO is provided below.

Steps to get a Shiny Pawniard in Pokemon GO this November 2022

Pokemon GO trainers are up on their feet to get their hands on the new fighters provided by Team Go Rocket Takeover alongside the Greedy Gluttons event.

Most of the featured Pocket Monsters have increased spawn rates in the wild, but Pawniard and Shiny Pawniard, along with a few others, will only be available in 12 KM Eggs. The dual Dark and Steel-type fighter Pawniard is a mid-level performer with fewer weaknesses and a long list of resistances.

You can capture a Pawniard by hatching a 12 km egg, and currently there are no other means except that on the platform. Since its shiny variant will be making its debut for the first time, you shouldn’t miss the chance to collect this event’s exclusive shiny as soon as possible.

Available to hatch from Monday, November 14, 2022, at 12:00 am to Thursday, November 17, at 8:00 pm local time, it might be hard to get the shiny variant of this fighter after the event ends.

Getting a Shiny Pawniard will come only after defeating the Team GO Rocket leaders. Although it is a tough task to defeat them, only after doing so will you be rewarded with the 12km eggs required to hatch the Pokemon.

During the Team Go Rocket Takeover, GO Rocket Grunts, along with their leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, will be using different Shadow Pokemon in battles. The basic premise is that you need to help Spark, Blanche, and Candela to rescue the Shadow Pokemon.

Team GO Rocket will be appearing more frequently in PokeStops and in Pokemon GO balloons for battles. Players will also have a Field Research task that will reward a Mysterious Component, but more information about it hasn't been provided yet.

More about Shiny Pawniard

Despite the different look of the shiny variants, they have no difference in stats and movesets from their original counterparts. They are seen as a collectible from the players’ side, and bring value to the game by looking a bit extravagant with an interesting twist.

Collectors value the differences a shiny variant has from the original design. Shiny Pawniard is the same Dark and Steel-type fighter with a max Pokemon GO CP of 1620. The critter's best moveset is a combination of Fury Cutter and Iron Head (8.70 DPS), along with Pokemon GO stats of 154 Attack, 114 Defense, and 128 Stamina.

Poll : 0 votes