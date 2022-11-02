How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

It takes a lot of skill and effort to take down Sierra in Pokemon GO. As one of the leaders of Team GO Rocket, she is known to be very unpredictable in battles as her roster consists of versatile fighters. Several other leaders from the team are on the platform as well and have their separate pool of fighters to battle against.

This November, Pokemon GO's developers have provided players with a chance to battle Sierra and earn several rewards in return. They are expected to defeat Team GO Rocket's grunts who have invaded numerous PokeStops, and collect Mysterious Components as rewards.

Having six of these willr form a Rocket Radar that can lead them to Team GO Rocket's leader. Below is a guide to winning against Sierra and her Pocket Monsters this November 2022.

A guide to defeat Sierra in Pokemon GO this November

Unlike the easy Team GO Rocket grunts, Sierra is a tough opponent even for pro players. Her battle roster consists of seven versatile and powerful fighters.

The fight with is divided into three phases, and she becomes extremely unpredictable with her lineup in the last two. She is infamous for pulling out different types of fighters as she randomly picks her Pocket Monsters during battles.

You are advised to have a variety of counters on your list while facing Sierra in Pokemon GO. A deep knowledge of Type battles is required to beat her as she is also capable of blocking Charged Attacks with her specialized shields.

Although Sierra is known to be unpredictable in Pokemon GO, she always sends out the Shadow variant of Squirtle during the first phase. The latter two phases are the ones that pose a challenge to trainers. This is Sierra’s current lineup:

Phase One: Shadow Squirtle

Shadow Squirtle Phase Two: Shadow Blaziken, Shadow Lapras, Shadow Blastoise

Shadow Blaziken, Shadow Lapras, Shadow Blastoise Phase Three: Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Drapion, Shadow Nidoqueen

Counters for Team GO Rocket's Sierra in Pokemon GO

Sierra has three rounds or phases in Pokemon GO battles. She starts the first round with a Shadow Squirtle in every battle and becomes extremely unpredictable during the last two.

She can choose either one between the Shadow variants of her Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise in the second round. For the third iteration, she selects one from Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Drapion, or the Shadow Nidoqueen.

Phase 1 counters in Pokemon GO

Counters for Shadow Squirtle

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Charge Beam and Wild Charge Thundurus: Thunder Shock and Thunder

Thunder Shock and Thunder Melmetal: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip/Energy Ball

Vine Whip and Power Whip/Energy Ball Roserade: Razor Leaf and Leaf Storm

Razor Leaf and Leaf Storm Trangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Phase 2 counters in Pokemon GO

Counters for Shadow Blaziken

Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Confusion and Psystrike Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Wing Attack and Sky Attack Kyogre: Waterfall and Surf Alakazam

Waterfall and Surf Alakazam Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic

Confusion and Psychic Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer

Bubble and Crabhammer Espeon: Confusion and Psychic

Counters for Shadow Lapras

Sirfetch’d: Counter and Close Combat

Counter and Close Combat Lucario: Counter and Aura Sphere

Counter and Aura Sphere Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Charge Beam and Wild Charge Raikou: Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Volt Switch and Wild Charge Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Counter and Dynamic Punch Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Counters for Shadow Blastoise

Breloom: Bullet Seed and Seed Bomb

Bullet Seed and Seed Bomb Venusaur: Vine Whip and Petal Blizzard/Frenzy Plant

Vine Whip and Petal Blizzard/Frenzy Plant Leafeon: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Raikou: Thunder Shock and Thunder

Thunder Shock and Thunder Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge

Spark and Wild Charge Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Phase 3 counters in Pokemon GO

Counters for Shadow Houndoom

Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Counter and Dynamic Punch Groudon: Mud Shot and Earthquake

Mud Shot and Earthquake Kyogre: Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Waterfall and Hydro Pump Lucario: Counter and Aura Sphere

Counter and Aura Sphere Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Counter and Dynamic Punch Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Counters for Shadow Drapion

Golurk: Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Mud-Slap and Earth Power Mamoswine: Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Mud-Slap and Bulldoze Excadrill: Mud Shot and Drill Run

Mud Shot and Drill Run Groudon: Mud Shot and Earthquake

Mud Shot and Earthquake Landorus: Mud Shot and Bulldoze

Mud Shot and Bulldoze Garchomp: Mud Shot and Sand Tomb

Counters for Shadow Nidoqueen

Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Confusion and Psystrike Hoopa: Confusion and Psychic

Confusion and Psychic Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mud-Slap and Earthquake Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mud-Slap and Earthquake Kyogre: Waterfall and Surf

Waterfall and Surf Espeon: Confusion and Psychic

These are some of the appropriate counters for Sierra’s team but you are advised to devise a strategy while choosing the right fighter. Use Pokemon that have the best Type advantage against the creatures she summons in Pokemon GO.

Depending upon the power level of the Pocket Monsters in your roster, you can create several teams and use the one that works best for the match.

