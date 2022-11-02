How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

It takes a lot of skill and effort to take down Sierra in Pokemon GO. As one of the leaders of Team GO Rocket, she is known to be very unpredictable in battles as her roster consists of versatile fighters. Several other leaders from the team are on the platform as well and have their separate pool of fighters to battle against.
This November, Pokemon GO's developers have provided players with a chance to battle Sierra and earn several rewards in return. They are expected to defeat Team GO Rocket's grunts who have invaded numerous PokeStops, and collect Mysterious Components as rewards.
Having six of these willr form a Rocket Radar that can lead them to Team GO Rocket's leader. Below is a guide to winning against Sierra and her Pocket Monsters this November 2022.
A guide to defeat Sierra in Pokemon GO this November
Unlike the easy Team GO Rocket grunts, Sierra is a tough opponent even for pro players. Her battle roster consists of seven versatile and powerful fighters.
The fight with is divided into three phases, and she becomes extremely unpredictable with her lineup in the last two. She is infamous for pulling out different types of fighters as she randomly picks her Pocket Monsters during battles.
You are advised to have a variety of counters on your list while facing Sierra in Pokemon GO. A deep knowledge of Type battles is required to beat her as she is also capable of blocking Charged Attacks with her specialized shields.
Although Sierra is known to be unpredictable in Pokemon GO, she always sends out the Shadow variant of Squirtle during the first phase. The latter two phases are the ones that pose a challenge to trainers. This is Sierra’s current lineup:
- Phase One: Shadow Squirtle
- Phase Two: Shadow Blaziken, Shadow Lapras, Shadow Blastoise
- Phase Three: Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Drapion, Shadow Nidoqueen
Counters for Team GO Rocket's Sierra in Pokemon GO
Sierra has three rounds or phases in Pokemon GO battles. She starts the first round with a Shadow Squirtle in every battle and becomes extremely unpredictable during the last two.
She can choose either one between the Shadow variants of her Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise in the second round. For the third iteration, she selects one from Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Drapion, or the Shadow Nidoqueen.
Phase 1 counters in Pokemon GO
Counters for Shadow Squirtle
- Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Thundurus: Thunder Shock and Thunder
- Melmetal: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
- Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip/Energy Ball
- Roserade: Razor Leaf and Leaf Storm
- Trangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip
Phase 2 counters in Pokemon GO
Counters for Shadow Blaziken
- Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike
- Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Kyogre: Waterfall and Surf Alakazam
- Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic
- Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer
- Espeon: Confusion and Psychic
Counters for Shadow Lapras
- Sirfetch’d: Counter and Close Combat
- Lucario: Counter and Aura Sphere
- Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Raikou: Volt Switch and Wild Charge
- Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide
Counters for Shadow Blastoise
- Breloom: Bullet Seed and Seed Bomb
- Venusaur: Vine Whip and Petal Blizzard/Frenzy Plant
- Leafeon: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Raikou: Thunder Shock and Thunder
- Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge
- Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Phase 3 counters in Pokemon GO
Counters for Shadow Houndoom
- Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Groudon: Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Kyogre: Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Lucario: Counter and Aura Sphere
- Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide
Counters for Shadow Drapion
- Golurk: Mud-Slap and Earth Power
- Mamoswine: Mud-Slap and Bulldoze
- Excadrill: Mud Shot and Drill Run
- Groudon: Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Landorus: Mud Shot and Bulldoze
- Garchomp: Mud Shot and Sand Tomb
Counters for Shadow Nidoqueen
- Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike
- Hoopa: Confusion and Psychic
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Kyogre: Waterfall and Surf
- Espeon: Confusion and Psychic
These are some of the appropriate counters for Sierra’s team but you are advised to devise a strategy while choosing the right fighter. Use Pokemon that have the best Type advantage against the creatures she summons in Pokemon GO.
Depending upon the power level of the Pocket Monsters in your roster, you can create several teams and use the one that works best for the match.