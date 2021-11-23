How to catch a Squirtle with sunglasses in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players could be adding a very stylish Squirtle to their collections.

After its introduction in Generation I, Squirtle has certainly earned the status of fan favorite. It has appeared in many games, including spin-offs like Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Snap. Its evolution, Blastoise, is also a strong powerhouse with an even stronger Mega evolution.

Squirtle with sunglasses part of Ed Sheeran event in Pokemon GO

Squirtle will be rocking some sunglasses during the Ed Sheeran event in Pokemon GO. This event started on Monday, November 22, and will last until Saturday, November 30, 2021, at 1 PM PST.

Ed Sheeran always picks the Water-type starter whenever he starts up a new Pokemon file. Therefore, this event is focused on Water-type Pokemon, including the stylish Squirtle.

Several Water-type starters will be spawning in the wild during this event. The Squirtle in sunglasses, though, will be considered a rare spawn, so it will take a good amount of walking to find.

The complete list of Water-type starters frequently spawning during the event is as follows:

Totodile

Mudkip

Piplup

Oshawott

Fortunately, all of these Pokemon have a chance of being shiny in the wild, as does the Squirtle in sunglasses. Froakie, the Generation VI Water-type starter, will be another rare spawn. Its shiny form won’t be available, though.

Squirtle was the first Water-type starter in Pokemon history (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not only are Pokemon GO players able to catch Water-type starters, but they got treated to a performance by none other than Ed Sheeran on Monday, November 22, to kick off the event.

Ed Sheeran will be soon releasing his fifth album entitled =. His Pokemon GO performance included songs from the album, specifically Shivers and Bad Habits. These were played alongside familiar hits like Perfect and Thinking Out Loud.

In celebration of the event, Pokemon GO trainers can pick up sweatshirts promoting = for their avatars. Trainers can also get stickers for the Water-type starters by spinning PokeStops, opening gifts, and making regular purchases from the shop.

Although the sunglasses-wearing Squirtle will be a rare spawn, there is another method to catching it. This special Squirtle will be an encounter for trainers who complete their Field Research.

Old-time fans of the Pokemon show might feel some nostalgia looking at this Squirtle with sunglasses on since it almost resembles its appearance as part of the infamous Squirtle Squad.

