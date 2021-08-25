What is Blastoise's moveset in Pokemon Unite?

Although its appearance in Pokemon Unite has fallen below expectations, information about Blastoise is still trickling in, including its moveset.

As a Defender role Pokemon, Blastoise will focus heavily on taking punishment in battle and absorbing hits in teamfights. Its ability to start fights and control the battlefield is accentuated by its moveset which allows considerable amount of crowd control by slowing and stunning vulnerable targets.

These abilities can be used to remove problematic opponents from an engagement, such as carries or supports.

Pokemon Unite: Blastoise move breakdown

Blastoise's moveset may still change over time, but the current data points to lots of crowd control capability. (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite players have waited for the Kanto region favorite for some time, as its counterparts Charizard and Venusaur made the game's initial roster. Blastoise's release is also being complicated by the upcoming inclusions of Pokemon like Sylveon and Mamoswine, with Blissey being released recently as well.

Regardless, many longtime Pokemon fans as well as new players will likely give Blastoise a shot when it does arrive, as its long-standing popularity speaks for itself.

Below, Pokemon Unite players can find a breakdown of Blastoise's tentative moveset. Note that this moveset may be altered in the future:

Passive

Blastoise's passive in Pokemon Unite will operate somewhat like Greninja's. When at half HP or less, Blastoise's Attack and Special Attack will increase.

Level 1-3

Water Gun - Fires a quick shot of water, slowing opposing Pokemon hit while also pushing them back and stunning them when they reach the end of their pushback.

Fires a quick shot of water, slowing opposing Pokemon hit while also pushing them back and stunning them when they reach the end of their pushback. Skull Bash - Rams an opposing Pokemon with a head-on attack, stunning them.

Level 5

Hydro Pump - Fires a large torrent of water which knocks opposing Pokemon back, stunning them at the end of the knockback.

Fires a large torrent of water which knocks opposing Pokemon back, stunning them at the end of the knockback. Water Spout - Spouts water up from a target location in an area, decreasing the movement speed of opposing Pokemon caught in the attack for a short time.

Level 7

Surf - Blastoise rides forward on a wave, knocking back and stunning targets caught in the wave.

Blastoise rides forward on a wave, knocking back and stunning targets caught in the wave. Rapid Spin - Blastoise withdraws into its shell before spinning quickly, buffings its basic attacks and water-spraying moves.

Unite Move

Hydro Typhoon - Blastoise spins while firing water from its back cannons, throwing enemy Pokemon and shielding Blastoise.

With so many crowd control options, Blastoise should handle itself well in Pokemon Unite, especially when paired with high burst damage Pokemon that can take advantage of its stunned or slowed targets.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul