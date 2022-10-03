How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

One of the leaders of Team GO Rocket, Sierra, is an unpredictable fighter that can pull out several types of Pokemon GO monsters. The developers at Niantic are providing Trainers with an opportunity to fight Sierra at an event in October 2022.

Three different leaders, Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, pose a challenge for the contestants to fight and win. Each leader has their own set of Pocket Monsters which come with individualistic pros and cons, allowing players to earn rewards for every successful win against them.

Team GO Rocket minions are seen occupying several PokeStops, and you will need to defeat them to get to the gang's leader, Sierra. While it might sound like a tough job to pull off, fights with Team GO Rocket grunts are a fairly easy task for even the average Pokemon GO player.

After winning against the minions, you will be provided with Mysterious Components, requiring six of them to advance further. Combining six Mysterious Components into a Rocket Radar leads you to Sierra’s location.

Beat Sierra and her randomized fighters in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

Although Team GO Rocket grunts are an easy target for you to beat, Sierra, on the other hand, is a hard pill to swallow in Pokemon GO battles. Her battle companions are powerful creatures capable of overpowering most players. On top of that, she has a team of Pokemon with Type-differences and can pull out a different type of fighter in each match.

This means battling and winning against her will take a lot of wit and a clear understanding of Pokemon GO Type-battles. Unlike her underlings, Sierra can block your Charged Attacks with specialized shields.

It might be a complex task for you to battle since Sierra changes her team composition every battle, but there is a Pokemon that stays constant. Sierra always makes Shadow Squirtle go first in every battle.

While the second one could be either Shadow Lapras, Shadow Blaziken, or Shadow Blastoise, and anyone from Shadow Nidoqueen, Shadow Houndoom, or Shadow Drapionher could come up as her final fighter in the Pokemon GO match.

Any creature from above may come out for the match, so you won't know which one you’ll have to fight next. This element of randomness is what makes the battle harder than you think. Creating a Pokemon GO team composition to overcome this ordeal might be challenging, but it isn’t impossible. Some fighters pose as an effective measure against this tight predicament.

You might have to look at the dynamics team Sierra uses. The first thing to note is that she has three different Water-types in her team. Taking the type advantage, you can use a Grass-type against them since they are highly effective against Water-type Pokemon.

She also has two Poison-type and two Fire-type Pokemon on her team that might render your Water-type useless. To counter this situation, you can add an Electric-type to your roster since it isn’t particularly weak against Fire-types and poses a significant threat to Water-type battlers.

To win against the Poison ability monsters in Pokemon GO, bringing out a Psychic or Ground-type will be the final nail in the coffin.

This might be a strategic way of defeating Sierra, but choosing the right team and fighters varies from person to person. Depending upon what level of fighters you have on your Pokemon GO roster, you can create and try different teams using this same strategy and go with what works best for you.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far