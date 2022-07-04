5 best Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

Grass-type Pokemon come in many shapes and sizes in Pokemon GO, and they all offer something different when it comes to battles.

However, not all Grass-types are made equal, and some are much more capable of fighting in PvE and PvP.

Pokemon GO's meta is always changing, especially when Niantic releases new Pokemon or new moves to shift the balance.

As of July 2022, however, the top Grass-type Pokemon in the mobile title have remained more or less unchanged.

Below, trainers can find a list of the best Grass-type Pokemon to use for PvE and PvP.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Roserade, Mega Venusaur and 3 other Grass-type Pokemon that are ideal for Pokemon GO's PvE and PvP as of July 2022

5) Tapu Bulu

Tapu Bulu is one of Alola's guardian Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Recently arriving in Pokemon GO during the Season of Alola, Tapu Bulu has risen in popularity and is a Fairy/Grass-type Pokemon. It has considerable defensive capabilities compared to many Grass-types, and its rare typing provides it with intriguing type coverage options.

Tapu Bulu performs particularly well in Ultra League and Master League PvP, where its durability keeps it alive in protracted battles. Its maximum attack stat of 249 also allows it to deal high damage.

4) Roserade

Roserade in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Though it languished in relative obscurity in other Pokemon games, Roserade is a force in Pokemon GO. It has one of the highest attack powers among Grass-type Pokemon that aren't Mega Evolved or Legendary in status.

Roserade also possesses some very compelling moves, including Weather Ball (Fire), which is quite unusual to see on a Grass-type. With its Grass/Poison-type combination, it faces an uphill battle against most Pokemon.

However, if Roserade is in a favorable matchup, it can deal a huge amount of damage in a very short amount of time.

Roserade is particularly ideal in Pokemon GO's PvE situations like raids. However, it can perform fairly well in Great and Ultra League PvP, though its true capability isn't typically attainable.

3) Mega Abomasnow

Mega Abomasnow is a Grass/Ice-type Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Abomasnow is already a quality Pokemon in Pokemon GO's PvE and PvP environments. However, its Mega Evolved form packs even more punch in PvE (though it loses the ability to fight in GO Battle League). It is both one of the best Ice-type and Grass-type attackers in raids, menacing Dragon-type Pokemon with moves like Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice).

However, Mega Abomasnow also sports impressive Grass-type attacks, like Razor Leaf, to pile up considerable damage per second. It pales in comparison to one particular Grass-type Mega Evolution, but it's still a viable choice in many raids, thanks to its dual typing.

2) Mega Venusaur

Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

One of the game's first Mega Evolved Pokemon, Mega Venusaur has stood the test of time. Its utility in PvE situations is simply one of the best compared to nearly any Grass-type currently available.

Moves like Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant ensure that Mega Venusaur can pump out a large amount of Grass-type damage on its target. Its status as a Mega Evolution allows it to boost Grass and Poison-types in its raid party.

Mega Venusaur also exhibits the highest durability of the game's current megas. This makes it one of the top Grass-types for protracted raid battles, such as 6-star or Mega Raid battles.

1) Zarude

Zarude is a recent addition to the game (Image via Niantic)

A Mythic Pokemon from the Galar region, Zarude came to Pokemon GO as a promotion for its movie debut.

This Dark/Grass-type Pokemon may not be Mega Evolved, but it still sports a battle capability that few Grass-types can even match. It deals PvE Grass-type damage well, and its Dark typing gives it a particularly unique type coverage.

Zarude's damage output has been partly compared to Shadow Grass-types like Tangrowth and Roserade in PvE. Its Dark-type capabilities are also somewhat similar to Tyranitar, making it a dangerous combination.

However, Zarude shines in the current Master League PvP meta. Grass-types aren't often considered viable in the format due to their type weaknesses. However, Zarude's stats, movesets and typing allow it to overcome what previous Pokemon could not.

