5 Pokemon not worth using in Pokemon GO, ranked

Pokemon GO has a burgeoning list of Pocket Monsters, but some are much better than others when it comes to battle. Many Pokemon simply aren't meant to battle and will be defeated quickly and efficiently without much fanfare.

Some of the Pokemon that are essentially useless in the mainline series have found their way into Pokemon GO. Meanwhile, other Pokemon have been rendered obsolete due to the mobile title's gameplay system.

Regardless, trainers can find a list of Pokemon below that should certainly be avoided when creating a battle team. They will only serve as a hindrance to the trainer.

Pokemon GO: 5 Pokemon that trainers should pass on for battle

5) Vespiquen

Vespiquen evolves from Combee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Vespiquen isn't completely useless in Pokemon GO, it suffers mightily from an atrocious collection of moves.

Its two Fast Move options are Poison Sting and Bug Bite, both of which deal paltry damage per second. They also don't generate particularly great energy, meaning this Pokemon will likely faint before it can unleash a Charged Move.

Even when it can use its Charged Moves, Venspiquen's stats don't exactly allow them to hit hard even with a type advantage.

4) Shedinja

Shedinja is asking to be beaten in one shot (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Released as part of an event, Shedinja has had a very bad run in Pokemon GO. This is due to its extremely low CP ceiling and a stamina stat of one.

No matter what battle Shedinja is dropped into, it's almost guaranteed to be defeated immediately. In the mainline Pokemon series, this Pokemon had the Wonder Guard ability, which protected it from damage unless it sustained super effective damage.

However, without that ability in Pokemon GO, Shedinja is asking to be beaten immediately.

3) Azurill

Azurill in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it can eventually evolve into the powerful Azumarill, Azurill on its own is incredibly weak. It features some of the lowest stats in the entire game, and its potential movesets aren't much better.

Because of this, it's in the trainer's best interest to evolve Azurill as soon as possible and keep it off the battlefield until then. It simply can't measure up to nearly any competition.

2) Feebas

Feebas isn't much use at all until it evolves (Image via Niantic)

Despite evolving into a powerful Pokemon in Milotic, Feebas is one of the most fragile and unimposing Pokemon in the game. This is exacerbated by its incredibly low stats and its terrible collection of moves, including Tackle and Splash.

Because of this, trainers should absolutely ignore Feebas as a combat option until they have the candy to evolve it into Milotic. Its evolution is quite effective in battle, but Feebas simply cannot manage in battle at all.

It might be useful as cannon fodder in gym defense, but otherwise, it has no real applications in PvE or PvP battles in Pokemon GO.

If it weren't for Magikarp, Feebas would likely be the most pointless Pokemon to place in battle in Pokemon GO. However, Magikarp is even weaker comparatively for a few reasons.

Feebas and Magikarp both evolve into powerful Pokemon, but until then, they're simply a wasted slot on a battle team.

1) Magikarp

Magikarp remains useless in just about every Pokemon game (Image via Niantic)

Most Pokemon fans are well aware of just how pointless Magikarp is in combat, and this hasn't changed in Pokemon GO. Although it has the same baseline stats as Feebas, its only moves are Splash and Struggle, which are almost laughable.

Obviously, once trainers evolve Magikarp into Gyarados, they receive one of the strongest Water-type Pokemon in the game, especially when it Mega Evolves. Until then, however, placing Magikarp on the battleground is nothing short of a joke.

Pokemon GO trainers shouldn't expect Niantic to make any changes to this Pokemon either. Magikarp's reputation as a pushover is baked into its lore, meaning this flopping Pokemon will likely remain useless for a good long time.

Just capture as many as possible or keep one as your buddy Pokemon for a while, then evolve it into Gyarados for the true reward for your efforts.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

