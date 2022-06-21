What is the rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go? (June 2022)

Pokemon GO is always adding more Pokemon. Niantic hasn’t even released the entirety of the PokeDex yet, continuing to debut creatures from the mainline titles in special events like the TCG Crossover.

Sometimes the debuting Pokemon are easy to get, though fans often have to jump through a few hoops to catch something special like a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon. Whatever the reason, a few Pokemon are highly coveted due to their scarcity.

Here we examine a handful of Pokemon that players will rarely see in Pokemon GO.

Pikachu part of rarest Pokemon list in Pokemon GO

Unown

Fans will rarely come across Unown in GO, whether one that players own or one found in the wild. And if one is seen, there is a slight chance it was the same as the last. This is because there is one Unown for every letter in the Latin alphabet, apart from an exclamation point and question mark. Altogether, that is 28 Unowns.

Why? Scarcity, plain and simple. Unown rarely shows up in the wild. So few do that users capitalize on catching Unown during special events instead. If it is found in the wild, there’s always that chance it will be one fans already have.

Meltan and Melmetal

Meltan and Melmetal are strange cases in this mobile game. For starters, they’re the only Pokemon ever to be released exclusively to Pokemon GO, not to mention also being Mythical tied to evolution. Considering that, it would be safe to assume that both must be easy to obtain, but they aren’t.

If fans wish to have their very own Meltan, they can capture 100 Kanto Pokemon and complete the “Let’s GO, Meltan!” special research task.

An alternative method with Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu is also available. Gamers send Pokemon from Pokemon GO to either “Let’s Go” title and receive a Mystery Box in return. When used in Pokemon GO, it attracts Meltan, though only for a limited time.

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are the definition of rare in Pokemon GO. All three have a similar problem as Unown — it’s rare to find them in the wild. But there’s something that makes it three times as complicated: region locks.

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are region-locked to specific areas. Case in point:

Uxie : Asia and Pacific regions

: Asia and Pacific regions Mesprit : Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India

: Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India Azelf: Americas and Greenland

The three Lake Guardians do show up in raids and special events, not to mention Remote Raid passes. So, naturally, readers should capitalize on those days to obtain them. They can try to catch a few extra to trade-off for the other two that don’t show up in their region.

Pikachu Libre

There isn’t a gimmick or special limited event that stops players from obtaining Pikachu Libre in Pokemon GO. However, others can prevent each other from adding Pikachu Libre to their collection or roster. This is because Pikachu Libre is tied to the GO Battle League.

The GO Battle League is a long and arduous journey. But if users wish to add the wrestling-themed Pikachu to their collection, they must be at the top rank in the GO Battle League. Unfortunately, that means only the best of the best go home with Pikachu Libre.

