Can Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf be shiny in Pokemon GO?

As part of Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief this September, the Sinnoh region's Lake Guardians will be making an appearance as five-star raid bosses.

In addition to being raid bosses, the shiny forms of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be available for lucky or persistent players who seek them out multiple times in raid battles. There is a catch, however.

The Lake Guardians are region-locked, similar to some of the Pokemon who were previously showcased during the Ultra Unlock event. Meaning Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa, India) and Azelf (Americas and Greenland) will appear in gyms depending on the player's location.

Pokemon GO: Ways to find the Lake Guardians in September

Lake Guardians will also be part of specified Raid Hours (Image via Niantic)

September will find the three Legendary Pokemon returning to gyms based on regional location in Pokemon GO, and the developers at Niantic have released a tentative schedule on when players can hope to find the Lake Guardians.

This is what Niamtic had to say:

"Depending on your region, Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. For the first time ever in Pokémon GO, you might find a Shiny one, if you’re lucky!"

In addition to the mid- and late-September timeline, the three Sinnoh legendaries will also be appearing during the month's Raid Hours.

On September 15, 22, and 29, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, Pokemon GO players will be able to participate in raid hours centered around whichever Lake Guardian their region is currently hosting.

This will lock gyms to showcase the Lake Guardians for one entire hour, giving players tons of opportunities to take them on and capture them, potentially landing a shiny or two in the progress.

Unfortunately for Pokemon GO players, the Raid Hour will still keep the Lake Guardians region-locked.

However, thanks to Remote Raid Passes, it is possible for trainers to still catch all three Legendary Pokemon during the seasonal festivities as well as the Raid Hours. Niantic has likely expected this, and are offering cheap bundles every Monday that include Remote Raid Passes:

"Every Monday in September, a one-time-purchase bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and other items will be available in the shop for 1 PokéCoin."

With the additional Raid Passes being provided for dirt cheap, Pokemon GO players should have no issue taking on the Lake Guardians and capturing them, even across their specific regions.

