Absol, The Disaster Pokemon, is one of the many Pokemon available in Pokemon GO. Absol has been a favorite for many since its release in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

Players looking to invest themselves in Pokemon GO's competitive aspects may want to use the powerful Dark type on their team. Here are some of the best moves for Absol in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: The best moves for Absol

Official art featuring Absol (Image via Niantic and The Pokemon Company)

Absol's best fast attack move, both offensively and defensively, is Snarl. Snarl, in the main series games, is a Dark type special attack that lowers the special attack stat of its target upon a successful hit. In Pokemon GO, Snarl only serves as a fast way to deal Dark type damage with a base damage of 12.

Offensively, Absol's best charged attack is Payback. In the main series of Pokemon games, Payback was a move that dealt more damage after the user took damage in the same turn. This effect is most commonly triggered if the user attacks last in that turn. In Pokemon GO, Payback is a lot simpler, with only a base damage of 100 and costs 100 energy to use.

Defensively, the best charged attack for Absol is Dark Pulse. In the main series of Pokemon games, Dark Pulse is another Dark type special attack, but instead of lowering the opponent's stats, Dark Pulse has a chance to make the hit opponent flinch and waste their turn. In Pokemon GO, Dark Pulse has a base damage of 80 and requires 50 energy to use.

Absol has a coverage option for its fast attack. Snarl can be switched out for Psycho Cut. In the main series of Pokemon games, Psycho Cut is a physical Psychic type attack with a higher chance of dealing critical damage. Psycho Cut in Pokemon GO is a Psychic type attack with a base damage of 5 with no special bonus effects. While this does not deal as much damage as Snarl, Psycho Cut does provide coverage for Absol's Fighting Type weakness. Unfortunately, Psycho Cut is the only option for covering Absol's weaknesses.

Absol can be a great option for trainers in need of a Dark type Pokemon on their League Battle or Raid team. With the right moves, Absol can deal high amounts of damage per second.

Edited by Siddharth Satish