Pokemon GO: Can every form of Unown be caught?

One of the most challenging feats in Pokemon GO could be completing the alphabet with Unown.

There are 28 forms of Unown in total: 26 of them are the letters in the alphabet, and an additional two are there for the punctuation marks, i.e., “?” and “!”. It can be rough trying to catch one of these, but can anyone catch ’em all?

How to catch elusive Pokemon with 28 forms

The short answer to this question is yes. Any trainer can catch every form of Unown. The only issue is that it will be really, really difficult.

Some trainers with long-standing accounts haven’t even caught one Unown form. There is no biome where they seem to hang out, and there are no nests either. Happening upon one appears to involve extreme luck.

While catching all 28 forms seems like a gargantuan task, there is a way that trainers can at least have a good chance at getting some of the forms. Specific Unown shapes will appear at events, be them Pokemon GO-related or just general gaming events.

Typically, the letters that show up at these events will have something to do with the event itself. For example, trainers can spot the letters “P”, “A”, and “X” during the PAX events.

The first Pokemon GO Fest actually had the letters “C”, “H”, “I”, “A”, “G”, and “O” appear (it was held in Chicago).

Different letters of Unown appear at various events (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Catching Unown forms also gets ever so slightly more manageable the more Unown trainers have previously acquired. This is because trainers earn medals based on the number of Unowns they have.

The different medals they can earn through catching Unown are as follows:

Bronze Medal: Catch three Unown (1.1x more likely to find more Unown)

Silver Medal: Catch 10 Unown (1.2x more likely to find more Unown)

Gold Medal: Catch all 26 Unown (1.3x more likely to find more Unown)

Fortunately, Unown is easy to catch once it’s encountered: it has a high catch rate and a low flee rate. Don’t expect it to do much in battle, though. The only move Unown can use is Hidden Power.

Edited by Ravi Iyer