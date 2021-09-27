What are Mega Nests in Pokemon GO?

Mega nests could be the number one tool shiny hunters can use in Pokemon GO.

Many trainers can attest to the fact that some Pokemon take too much effort to catch. This can be because trainers may be in an area where a Pokemon isn’t spawning, or simply have bad luck.

Of course, there are Spotlight Hours and Community Days that somewhat even the playing field, but there’s no guarantee a Pokemon featured in these events will be desirable or not.

Special nest can spawn large amounts of Pokemon

Mega nests are rather self-explanatory. For trainers who are familiar with regular nests, Mega nests are like those but bigger. The spawn rate associated with a regular nest is much higher in a Mega nest.

For those who may not be familiar with the concept, nests are areas where specific Pokemon gather in large numbers. Trainers can visit these areas, and rest assured that they’re going to get multiple encounters with the Pokemon that spawn there.

Why are Mega Nests valuable?

Shiny Hunters will likely benefit from Mega nests the most. Outside of a Community Day or Spotlight Hour, shiny hunting requires a whole lot of walking and a whole lot of luck. Mega nests significantly lower the difficulty in shiny hunting since visiting a nest will give the trainer so many encounters that they could easily find a shiny.

There are other instances where it helps to know a Mega nest location. Every now and then, some Pokemon that need to be caught for a Research requirement can be a little tough to find. Albeit, most of the time, these Pokemon have a high spawn rate during the given event anyways.

Outside of these, sometimes the Pokemon in a Mega Nest are simply too good to pass up on. Starter Pokemon, who can evolve into big threats (Swampert, Charizard, Venusaur, etc.), can often appear at Mega Nests.

There are also several more ordinary Pokemon that evolve into great weapons for PvP and Raids. Examples of these would be Drilbur, who evolves into a Pokemon with great typing in Excadrill, and Gastly, who evolves into the menacing Gengar.

