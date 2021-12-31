Top 5 Pokemon with the worst catch rates in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Some Pokemon simply take forever to catch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. As with all other titles in the series, each Pokemon has a specific catch rate attached to it. The higher the catch rate, the higher the odds that a given trainer will catch that Pokemon.

To make the game challenging, though, some Pokemon have abysmally low catch rates, and trainers should come prepared with loads of Ultra Balls if they want to catch these.

Which Pokemon are the most difficult to catch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

5) Chansey

Chansey can be found holding a Lucky Egg (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starter Pokemon and psedo-legendaries usually have a catch rate of 45. Chansey’s catch rate is slightly lower than this at 30. This is unfortunate news for any trainers who want to catch Chansey, either for the Pokemon itself or the Lucky Egg it could be carrying.

4) Mantyke

Mantyke can be found in the waters of Sinnoh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This baby Pokemon was introduced in Generation IV as a pre-evolution to Mantine. Mantyke has a catch rate of only 25. This will no doubt be a difficult Pokemon to catch, although trainers can use Net Balls to increase their chances.

3) Steelix

Steelix can be found on Victory Road (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Instead of having to catch an Onix and trade it with a Metal Coat, trainers can always catch Steelix naturally. It is found in the Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple and Victory Road. Stellix has a catch rate of 25, and will likely use up many Ultra Balls before it is caught.

2) Beldum

Beldum can only be encountered postgame (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon gets a special catch rate since many trainers are looking to catch it and evolve it into the terrorizing force known as Metagross. Beldum’s catch rate of three is the same as most legendaries.

1) Every Legendary Pokemon

Legendary Pokemon typically have a catch rate of three. This was raised in some of the later games. For example, Zacian and Zamazenta each have a catch rate of ten. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl only have the legendaries up until Generation IV, and all of them have a catch rate of three.

Edited by Siddharth Satish