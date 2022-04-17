How to get Meltan in Pokemon GO

One of the perks of playing Pokemon GO is getting access to a very rare Meltan.

This Pokemon was literally made special for the mobile app. Unfortunately, though, trainers won’t be finding it in the wild. Getting Meltan into the squad can be a little complicated, but thankfully, the steps to be completed are pretty straightforward.

How can trainers get this rare Steel-type Pokemon?

There are two basic ways trainers can catch a Meltan, but the easier method will require a Pokemon Home account.

For trainers with an account, all they will need to do is transfer one Pokemon from the mobile app to Home. Once this is done, trainers can go back to their app and they should find a Mystery Box.

Once activated, this Mystery Box will spawn Meltan for the next hour. So, using this method, trainers can actually add a bunch of Meltans to their collection.

For trainers who don’t have a Home account, though, they will need to complete the Let’s Go, Meltan Special Research. This unlocks after the trainer gets a gold ribbon for the Kanto Pokedex.

The steps for completing the Let’s Go, Meltan Special Research are as follows:

Step 1:

Spin 5 Poke Stops or Gyms: 500 XP

Catch 10 Pokemon: 500 XP

Transfer 5 Pokemon: 500 XP

The rewards for all these tasks are 1,000 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls and an Incubator.

Step 2:

Earn 2 Candies through walking with buddy: 1,000 XP

Make 10 Great Throws: 1,000 XP

Hatch 3 Eggs: 1,000 XP

The rewards for all these tasks are 2,000 Stardust, 2 Lucky Eggs and a Fast TM.

Step 3:

Catch a Ditto: 1,500 XP

Win 2 Gym battles: 1,500 XP

Battle in 2 Raids: 1,500 XP

The rewards for all of these tasks are 10 Great Balls, 3 Incense and 3 Max Revives.



Step 4:

Catch 5 Steel-types: 2,000 XP

Catch 5 Electric-types: 2,000 XP

Earn 5 Candies through walking with buddy: 2,000 XP

The rewards for all of these tasks are 4,000 Starduxt, 5 Pinap Berries and 5 Rare Candies.

Step 5:

Evolve a Grimer: 2,500 XP

Catch 5 Slugma or Gulpin: 2,500 XP

Make 20 Great throws: 2,500 XP

The rewards for all of these tasks are 5,000 Stardust, 20 Great Balls and 5 Lure Modules.

Step 6:

Evolve a Magnemite 3,000 XP

Catch 5 Exeggcute: 3,000 XP

Battle in 10 Raids: 3,000 XP

The rewards for all of these tasks are a Silver Pinap Berry, a Metal Coat and 10 Ultra Balls.

Step 7:

Evolve Drowzee: 3,500 XP

Catch a Cubone: 3,500 XP

Evolve Scyther: 3,500 XP

The rewards for all of these tasks are 10 Ultra Balls, a Charged T M and 3 Premium Raid Passes.

Step 8:

Catch 2 Omanyte or Kabuto: 4,000 XP

Catch 2 Lileep or Anorith: 4,000 XP

Catch Aerodactyl: 4,000 XP

The rewards for all of these tasks are 8,000 Stardust, a Star Piece, and finally Metlan. Afterwards, Pokemon GO trainers can claim rewards for 4,500 XP each, and then get an additional 9,000 Stardust, a Super Incubator and 5 Metlan Candy.

