Top 5 shiny Pokemon designs in Pokemon GO (June 2022)

Finding a shiny is one of the greatest joys a Pokemon GO trainer could ever know. Many trainers search heavily during Spotlight Hours and the like just to collect as many shiny forms as possible.

Not every shiny is created equally, though. Some color palettes barely change, and others change into really odd colors. The best, though, alter these Pokemon in a way that gives their design a new dimension and tone.

Which five Pokemon have the most vibrant shiny forms?

5) Spiritomb

Spiritomb's shiny was available in a Halloween event (Image via Niantic)

This Pokemon has never been easy to catch. Whether it's through talking in the underground in the Sinnoh region or looking for it through events on the mobile app, even regular Spiritomb is hard to find.

Thanks to the 2020 Halloween event, though, everyone was able to get a shiny Spiritomb through Field Research. It has more of a greyish tone with red orbs floating around.

4) Metagross

Metagross was featured in Steven's Elite Four team in Generation III (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most potent forces coming out of the Hoenn region is Metagross. Originally, the only way to get one was by grabbing a Beldum from Steven at the end of Generation III. Ever since, Metagross has been a rare find in every game, spin-off or otherwise.

As brilliant as this mechanical monstrosity is designed, its shiny form makes it look even more menacing. Shiny Metagross gives it a glossy white coat.

It's also about as rare in Pokemon GO, only available during special events like the Season of Mischief.

3) Rayquaza

Really, any trainer should consider themselves lucky to have Rayquaza, shiny or not. This Legendary is one of the biggest household names from the Hoenn region.

The shiny version of this airborne dragon is truly a sight to behold. Shiny Raqyaza swaps its typical emerald green tone for a jet black color that certainly gives it the allure of a beast known for calming the land and sea.

Naturally, shiny Raquaza is extremely rare. It did appear in Raids, though, during Pokemon GO Fest 2021.

2) Gyarados

Gyarados has one of the most storied shiny forms in the series' history. In Generation II, a static shiny Gyarados encounter was always at the Lake of Rage. Not only could trainers catch this Gyarados, but they also could get the Red Scale from it.

Fortunately, this shiny looks just as stunning in the mobile game. Gyarados does a complete 180 turn with its shiny as it changes from light blue to red.

With plenty of Magikarp out there, this is also one of the most accessible shinies in the game. It's also lovely that Gyarados is a powerful option in general, destroying opponents with Waterfalls and Crunches.

1) Charizard

As one of the most famous names in franchise existence, it's only fitting that Charizard gets a nice shiny form. Charizard's shiny has a black coat instead of the usual orange one, giving it an appearance similar to Mega Charizard X.

It's also nice to know that Niantic holds events that feature the original three starters quite often, even with their shiny forms. That means many trainers can easily get a shiny Charmander and raise it to have a black dragon of their own.

If a trainer ends up getting some Mega Charizard energy, they can also have a similar-looking Mega Charizard Y.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

