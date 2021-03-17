Spiritomb is a Ghost/Dark-type Pokemon introduced in the Generation IV games of Diamond and Pearl.

This strange ghostly Pokemon is attached to a stone. Known as Odd Keystone, Spiritomb uses it to project its appearance as it does not have a body.

It is formed by a collection of 108 spirits, some of which may be ill-natured. This Pokemon can live to be 500-years-old and often acts out with the personality of the spirits it is composed of.

How to catch Spiritomb in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl

To catch Spiritomb in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, trainers must have an Odd Keystone in their bag. There are multiple Odd Keystones in the game, with different methods to obtain them.

It can be found repeatedly by digging in the Sinnoh Underground. One can also be found with the Dowsing Machine in Twinleaf Town. Lastly, a Black Belt NPC west of Hearthome City will give the player one and describe how to use it.

Spiritomb can be summoned at the Hallowed Tower. The Hallowed Tower resembles a well and is to the south of Solaceon Town on Route 209. Once that has been done, head to the Sinnoh Underground.

A total of 32 people must be spoken to. These people are those playing Pokemon Diamond and Pearl via DS Wireless Connection. Talking to an NPC, whether a vendor or trader, does not count toward the 32.

Leaving the Underground, or entering and exiting a Secret Base, will allow a conversation with a player to count again if the same appears in the Underground. This can be checked in the Trainer Card.

After talking to the 32 players, the Forbidden Pokemon can now be battled. Go back to the Hallowed Tower and interact with it. A level 25 Spiritomb encounter will occur, allowing the trainer to battle and catch it.

This method of encountering Spiritomb can be repeated an infinite amount of times. Each time, an Odd Keystone must be placed, and a new set of 32 players must be spoken to.