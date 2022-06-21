Best weaknesses and counters for Mega Venusaur's Raid in Pokemon GO

Mega Evolutions have been a part of Pokemon GO for some time, and Mega Venusaur has emerged as a recent Mega Raid Boss for players to battle.

When taking on Mega Raids in Pokemon GO, trainers will want to bring as many allies as possible. Furthermore, all participants will want to utilize Pokemon in their battle parties that counter the Mega-Evolved Pokemon in question.

Doing so for Mega Venusaur shouldn't be too difficult, as this Pokemon possesses four elemental weaknesses that can be taken advantage of. With the right team behind them, toppling Mega Venusaur and harvesting its Mega Energy shouldn't be much of a challenge.

The best Pokemon to use to defeat Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO include Fire and Ice-types

Mega Charizard Y is one of the top counters to Mega Venusaur (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Venusaur is weak to Fire, Psychic, Ice, and Flying-type Pokemon and moves. If Pokemon GO trainers match the move types with a Pokemon of the same type, they'll also increase their damage output. This is due to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that is rewarded for matching Pokemon types to their move types. With STAB damage and super effective type matchups, even a Mega Pokemon shouldn't be able to last for long.

Here are some counter Pokemon that trainers can use to defeat Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO Raids:

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard X

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Houndoom

Mega Abomasnow

Mewtwo

Mega Gengar

Reshiram

Unbound Hoopa

Mega Slowbro

Moltres

Darmanitan

Ho-Oh

Alakazam

Exeggutor

Entei

Espeon

Chandelure

Metagross

Rayquaza

Emboar

Victini

Delphox

Galarian Darmanitan

Blaziken

Confined Hoopa

Heatran

Murkrow

Typhlosion

Flareon

There are many other Pokemon that can also be utilized in Pokemon GO to counter Mega Venusaur. As long as they stick to the elemental types that Mega Venusaur is weak against and possess high CP and stats, there are several alternatives to the top picks that can serve their purpose admirably. If fellow trainers in the Raid also stick to these options, then Mega Venusaur's capability in battle should be severely curbed.

Although most moves that deal super effective damage to Mega Venusaur can get the job done, there are some notable moves worth prioritizing when battling it in a Raid situation. These moves include Fast Moves like Fire Spin, Zen Headbutt, Wing Attack, Powder Snow, and Psycho Cut. For Charged Moves, trainers should focus on using Blast Burn, Psychic, Brave Bird, and Avalanche or Weather Ball (Ice). When wielded by the right Pokemon, these moves can pile up a huge amount of damage, and trainers will be able to take care of Mega Venusaur in a short amount of time.

It's also important to stay stocked up on items before heading into any Mega Raid in Pokemon GO. This includes keeping plenty of Revives and high-quality Potions such as Max Potions to keep players' faint Pokemon in the fight and returning them to the battlefield quickly. With enough items in their pack, trainers won't have to worry about having to rely on the weaker Pokemon in their roster to finish off Mega Venusaur.

