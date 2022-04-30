The best Mega Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO

The recent update to Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO has trainers returning to the augmented reality mobile game in droves. Mega Evolutions have always been extremely powerful creatures in the game, but they were typically hard to come by. The latest update has made them easier to use while returning that power.

This obviously means that some players might be trying out Mega Evolutions for the very first time in Pokmeon GO. If that's the case, they are going to want to know which Mega Pokemon are the best to use.

The 5 best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO

5) Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados is definitely one of the most intimidating Mega Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Mega Gyarados has been an incredible Mega Pokemon to use ever since it was added to Pokemon GO. While not the best, it is definitely one of the most reliable for trainers to use.

Waterfall and Hydro Pump is its best moveset and has a decent mix of Attack and Defensive stats. However, it can be hard to get a Gyarados with it taking about 400 Candy to evolve a Magikarp, which is why it isn't higher on this list.

4) Mega Venusaur

A promotional image for Mega Venusaur arriving in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant on Mega Venusaur is a devastating STAB Grass-type combination. As one of the original Mega Evolutions added, Mega Venusaur hasn't skipped a beat.

Venusaur is one of the best attacking Pokemon in Pokemon GO and giving it its Mega Evolution form will only make its attacking power even stronger. With these stats, it is the best Grass-type on the Mega Evolution list.

3) Mega Houndoom

Mega Houndoom deserves a place on the best Mega Pokemon list (Image via Niantic)

Houndoom is one of the most underrated Pokemon ever. This is because it is typically a version-exclusive. These don't exist in Pokemon GO, so it has shined like it always should have in the mobile game.

Mega Evolving this Pokemon will give players a dominating Fire-type and Dark-type. Since there are better options in the Fire-type category, using Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play makes it the best Dark-type creature available.

2) Mega Charizard Y

A look at Mega Charizard Y in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Charizard Y keeps the popular Pokemon within its Fire/Flying-typing, but makes it stronger than ever. Some think that Charizard is overhyped, but in its Mega Y form, it is definitely one of the most powerful battlers.

Fire Spin and either Burn Blast or Dragon Claw will see this Pokemon do insane damage even to opponents that might resist it. Hands down, it is the best Fire-type overall, not just in the Mega Evolution category.

1) Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar is the number one Mega Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

There is no better Mega Pokemon in Pokemon GO than Mega Gengar. Lick, along with either Shadow Ball or Sludge Bomb, gives players different options when it comes to dealing either Ghost or Poison-type damage.

Gengar is already a monster in battle, but getting its Mega Evolution blows all others out of the water. It has one of the highest attack stats in the game, paired with some speedy moves, making Mega Gengar nearly unstoppable.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Atul S