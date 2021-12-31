5 most underrated Pokemon to battle with in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has spent substantial time developing its established battle meta game, but that doesn't mean that the top picks are the only ones that can be effective.

Although top meta picks in PvE and PvP are at the top for a reason, Pokemon GO has a huge array of creatures, and not all Pokemon that fall outside the top spots are worthless.

Quite the contrary, there are many Pokemon that perform very well in their given environment despite flying under the radar for most trainers. This article will list out some of the most underused Pokemon currently in the game.

Underused Pokemon that perform well in PvP or PvE in Pokemon GO

5) Galarian Darmanitan

Galarian Darmanitan as it appears in Pokemon: Sword and Shield (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)

Although it's a little bit of a glass cannon in Pokemon GO PvE like raids, Galarian Darmanitan can nonetheless output damage rivaling many Shadow Pokemon. It also has access to Ice, Fighting, and Fire-type moves, providing it with the ability to take down dragons with Ice moves while still being able to cover other type advantages. Moves like Ice Fang and Avalanche are its bread and butter, but picking up Superpower or Overheat is a sneaky way to win a few type matchups.

Galarian Darmanitan also possesses a Zen Mode in the mainline Pokemon series that is an Ice/Fire type and is incredibly powerful. It's unclear if this form will emerge in Pokemon GO, but this regional variant of Darmanitan will cause plenty of trouble if it does.

4) Magnezone

Magnezone's resistances make it a gem (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It gets spotted occasionally during PvE and PvP battles in Pokemon GO, but Magnezone deserves a lot more love for what it can do. As a Steel/Electric-type Pokemon, Magnezone has a solid moveset and can tangle with many different types of opponents. However, this Pokemon's greatest strength comes in its defenses.

In Pokemon GO, Magnezone carries a whopping 12 elemental resistances, reducing damage significantly from most move types. It remains vulnerable to Fighting and Fire-type moves and is doubly weak to Ground-type attacks, but its huge assortment of resistances makes it great in many battles, frustrating both raid bosses and inexperienced trainers.

3) Shadow Gyarados

Shadow Gyarados is an excellent pick in PvE, but can hold its own in Ultra/Master League PvP as well (Image via Niantic)

A great Water-type DPS for any player in Pokemon GO, Shadow Gyarados also has surprisingly solid bulk for being a Shadow Pokemon. Its solid variety of move choices includes Dragon-type moves, which help make its case as a capable counter-pick in certain type matchups. Shadow Gyarados' power is so significant that it can even outpace Mega Gyarados when Mega Boosts aren't taken into account.

If players find a Shadow Magikarp with high stats, keeping it and evolving it into Shadow Gyarados may be preferred over purifying it. This version of Gyarados can smite opponents in either PvE or PvP arenas, including being a quality contender in Ultra and Master League play.

2) Trevenant

Trevenant's typing and movesets make it incredibly effective (Image via Niantic)

Trevenant is unique in Pokemon GO due to its Ghost/Grass typing, currently being the only one of its kind in the game (excluding its previous evolution Phantump). It also sports an impressive collection of learnable moves including popular meta picks like Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, and Seed Bomb. This presents opponents with an unusually-typed Pokemon that is capable of dealing significant damage by utilizing moves that are complemented by Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Though its stats can keep it out of Master League PvP, it can take entire teams unaware in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra League.

1) Hydreigon

It may not have lived up to its full potential yet, but Hydreigon can still be powerful (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Dark/Dragon-type that brushes up against legendary status but has failed to meet it, Hydreigon still has a lot to love in Pokemon GO. Its Dragon-type movesets aren't its best asset, but its status as a Dark-type puts it over the likes of popular Pokemon like Tyranitar. It won't fit well for Great or Ultra League PvP, but Hydreigon is an exceptional PvE attacker while being able to handle meta picks like Giratina in Master League.

This Pokemon's versatility is what sells it against the meta. If Niantic can give the Brutal Pokemon a little more help with its movesets, Hydreigon can overcome its stat deficits compared to Legendary Pokemon and become an even more complete contender in every battle format in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Siddharth Satish