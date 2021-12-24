5 most powerful Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO have had to face a lot of diversity due to their relatively difficult typing, possessing many weaknesses especially among Pokemon who possess multiple types.

Despite their struggles, a few Grass-type Pokemon have risen above their station to become some of the best battlers in the entire game. The list may be smaller than some other types, but high-end Grass-type Pokemon shouldn't be discounted in a fight.

Regardless of whether players find themselves battling in PvP or PvE environments, there are plenty of powerful Grass-types that can step up to the plate.

Pokemon GO: Top 5 Grass-type Pokemon in PvP/PvE

5) Torterra

Torterra's defensive stats keep it in the fight, and its moves put it over the top (Image via Niantic)

Known well as a menace in Pokemon GO for quite a stretch of time, Torterra's strength derives from its solid defense and health stats, its CP cap, and its good collection of Grass-type moves including the dreaded Razor Leaf.

Its Ground secondary typing does open it up to some serious punishment from Ice-type moves, but it's still a very good Pokemon to use if trainers are aiming to utilize Grass-types.

4) Roserade

Roserade's maximum attack stat is impressive among Grass-types (Image via Niantic)

With a staggering maximum attack stat, Roserade has risen from a relative unknown in Pokemon GO's meta to one of its most prolific attackers. Its defense and stamina stats aren't great, but its offensive capability has allowed its stock to rise significantly over the game's tenure.

It's something of a glass cannon, but there's no doubt that Roserade can bring the pain.

3) Mega Abomasnow

Mega Abomasnow has endured as other Mega Evolutions have released (Image via Niantic)

A hybrid Ice/Grass-type Pokemon, Abomasnow and its Mega Evolution have enjoyed substantial success within Pokemon GO's PvE and PvP meta. Its maximum stats and solid CP cap make it a contender, and its Mega Evolution is considered one of the top tier battlers in gym raids.

The boost in stats that Mega Abomasnow receives is substantial, making it one of the most powerful Grass-types within the game.

Just keep it away from Fire-type moves, as it's doubly weak to them.

2) Mega Venusaur

Venusaur has remained popular in recent years as a Grass-type meta pick (Image via Niantic)

Mega Venusaur was one of the first Mega Evolutions released in Pokemon GO, and it's still mentioned among the best. The boost to its stats from Mega Evolution puts it well above almost any Grass-type Pokemon in the game, save for those like Mega Abomasnow.

Its impressive bulk with regards to defense and HP keeps it in fights, making its Mega Evolution pay off considerably while players keep it in battle.

Mega Venusaur may be doomed to lose out when Mega Sceptile is implemented, but for the time being, it has proven resilient as one of the most powerful Grass-types in Pokemon GO.

1) Zarude

Zarude is a recent inclusion but is considerably strong (Image via Niantic)

Recently introduced to Pokemon GO to coincide with its theatrical debut in a Pokemon animated movie, Zarude is a dual Grass/Dark-type Pokemon of Mythic rarity, making its stats and CP on par with (and even surpassing) more than a few Legendary Pokemon.

It is particularly popular in Pokemon GO's Master League, but has applications in PvE raids as well. Its Dark typing allows it to take on big-hitters like Giratina and Mewtwo, making it one of the most viable Grass-types in upper level PvP.

Zarude may not always remain the top dog in Pokemon GO, but for now, it holds the top spot considering its stats, CP, typing, and moveset.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul