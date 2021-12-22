How to get Carnivine in Pokemon GO

With the recent release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl revitalizing the hype for Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, many Pokemon GO fans are wondering how to get their hands on some of the more obscure Pokemon from the area. Carnivine is one of those Pokemon players who seem to be having a hard time getting a hold of.

Originating from Sinnoh's Great Marsh, Carnivine made its debut in the fourth generation of the Pokemon franchise in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which is found as one of the rarest Pokemon to appear in Sinnoh's equivalent of the Safari Zone from previous games. Many long-time fans of the franchise will also remember James' Carnivine from the anime, who always enjoyed lovingly biting James' head every chance it got, much like his Victreebel from the earlier seasons.

With the Pokemon GO community hard at work to pinpoint the locations of these hard-to-find Pokemon, we now know the parts of the world where players can find the elusive Bug Catcher Pokemon.

Where to find Carnivine in Pokemon GO

Carnivine as it appears in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, Carnivine is one of the elusive region-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This means that Carnivine only spawns in one specific area and cannot be found in any other location. Carnivine can only be found in the Southeastern region of the United States.

Pokemon GO players in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia will be able to find Carnivine in the wild. While it is unfortunate when Niantic makes Pokemon exclusive to such a small portion of the world, considering Carnivine notoriously being found in humid, marshy areas in the main series, it makes sense that Carnivine would be found here.

While cheating is never endorsed, players not having the money to afford a vacation to the Southeast United States can install a Pokemon GO location spoofer to trick the game into thinking the player is in the region where Carnivine can spawn. VPNs can also work by artificially changing the location of their network. A con of using this method is that the player cannot move while using a VPN.

Also Read Article Continues below

While it is unfortunate that Carnivine is only found in a specific part of the world in Pokemon GO, this mechanic provides more adventurous players with more motivation to go outside and explore the world. Luckily, Carnivine spawns in areas with a lot of popular tourist attractions like Disney World, Universal Studios, The Everglades, and various other locations.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar