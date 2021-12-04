How to get Rare Candy in Pokemon GO (December 2021)

Just like in the main series games, finding some Rare Candy can really come in handy in Pokemon GO.

Traditionally, Rare Candy was a one-time use method to raising a Pokemon’s level by one. In Pokemon GO, though, they work a little differently. Whereas ordinary candy is specific to one Pokemon (i.e., Marshtomp needs Marshtomp Candy to evolve into Swampert), Rare Candy is applicable to any Pokemon.

Methods to getting special items that can help Pokemon grow

There are several methods that trainers can use to get Rare Candy in Pokemon GO. Some of them, however, are much more reliable than others.

The best way to farm Rare Candy is to battle Raids. A trainer gets rewards every time he or she defeats a Raid boss, and Rare Candy has a chance at being included in those rewards.

To maximize the chances of getting Rare Candy from these Raids, though, trainers are going to want to try and battle the Tier 5 and Mega Tier Raid bosses. Players who aren’t trying to spend money on the game can only use one Raid pass per day, so trainers should make the most of it by battling Raid bosses in higher tiers.

Of course, to do this consistently, trainers will need a squad of strong Pokemon. Not every trainer has a Mewtwo or a Giratina available, so in these cases it’s fine to battle Tier 3 or even Tier 1 bosses. The important thing is to battle Raids every day to get the most resources, including Rare Candy.

Raids are a great way of getting Rare Candy (Image via Niantic)

Another reliable way of getting Rare Candy is through the GO Battle League. If any trainer plays five battles and wins four of them, they will receive three Rare Candies. Trainers can battle up to 25 times per day, which means if they can get those wins, they can earn up to 15 Rare Candies per day through this method.

Other ways trainers can get Rare Candies are mostly luck based. Every now and then Field Research or Special Research will offer some tasks with Rare Candies as a reward. Spinning PokeStops can also get trainers some Field Research tasks that will grant Rare Candies.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, trainers can get Rare Candies through Adventure Sync. If a trainer can walk a decent distance per day, they can get Rare Candies with their other rewards at the end of the week.

Edited by R. Elahi