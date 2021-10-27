All of Swampert's weaknesses and top counters in Pokemon GO

Considering Pokemon GO's PvP circles, Swampert's Water/Ground typing makes it an intriguing and effective fighter. It is the final evolution of the Hoenn starter Pokemon Mudkip.

When taking on Swampert in a battle situation, Pokemon GO trainers will want to take advantage of its type weaknesses. To be specific, Swampert only has one type weakness in the game, but it is twice as effective.

Although it is partially Water-type, Swampert's Ground typing protects it from Electric-type moves. However, it has zero defenses when dealing with Grass-type moves, which are 256 percent above normal effect.

Swampert in Pokemon GO: Use Grass-type Pokemon as a hard counter

Swampert is a great fighter, but its Grass-type weakness is its Achilles Heel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With its sizable Grass-type vulnerability in mind, countering Swampert shouldn't be too difficult. There are plenty of Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, but Swampert won't go down without a fight and may still be able to defeat weaker Grass-types before losing all of its HP.

However, there are more than enough moves and Pokemon that stand out as hard counters against Swampert. Pokemon GO trainers can find a great collection of top picks to counter Swampert, both Pokemon and move-wise, below:

Fast Moves

Vine Whip

Razor Leaf

Bullet Seed

Charge Moves

Frenzy Plant

Energy Ball

Power Whip

Grass Knot

Solar Beam

Leaf Blade

Leaf Storm

Seed Bomb

Pokemon

Mega Venusaur/Venusaur

Mega Abomasnow/Abomasnow

Zarude

Roserade

Tangrowth

Sceptile

Torterra

Alolan Exeggutor

Exeggutor

Leafeon

Chesnaught

Simisage

Breloom

Leavanny

Shiftry

Vileplume

Victreebell

Meganium

Carnivine

Virizion

Ludicolo

Maractus

Serperior

Sunflora

Gourgeist

Celebi

As long as players keep hammering away at Swampert with Grass-type moves, especially with these Pokemon GO picks, it should be a quick victory. As a raid boss, trainers will obviously have an allotted time limit, but Swampert can be defeated in a raid with plenty of time to spare.

PvP situations can be trickier, as Swampert is durable and benefits highly from the use of shields. It may be worth using lower-energy Charge Moves or other Pokemon's Charge Moves in order to bait its shields into being wasted.

After that, it will be helpless against heavy-hitting Grass moves like Solar Beam or Power Whip.

Edited by Siddharth Satish