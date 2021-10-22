Who can participate in Pokemon GO’s World Championship Series?

In 2022, Pokemon GO players will have a chance to showcase their skills to the entire world.

The Pokemon World Championships have been a place for the best trainers to compete since 2004. It used to only feature the TCG format but has since expanded to the competitive scene for the main series games and Pokken Tournament.

Pokemon GO’s inclusion into this tournament signifies a significant step forward for the game’s competitive scene.

Pokemon GO gets included in worldwide tournament

Everyone in the Senior or Masters age group will be eligible to participate in the Pokemon GO World Championship Series. For the latter, everyone has to be 16 and up. The minimum is for everyone to be born in 2005.

In essence, people born in 2005 are eligible for the Masters Division.

There will be two rounds of registration: an early and an open round. During the early registration, gamers who reach Legend Rank in a season of GO Battle League will be invited to the event. After that, any player may apply to enter, regardless of rank.

Once approved, users can participate in the Pokemon GO World Championship Series. This will comprise many events where they can earn an invite to the Pokemon World Championship in August 2022 in London.

To apply, gamers will also need to link their Pokemon GO accounts to a Trainer Club account. They can register for one on Pokemon’s main website.

The Trainer Club account basically allows Pokemon fans to log in to separate apps with one ID. This includes online TCG, Pokemon TV, and several other Pokemon-related apps.

It also is what the Play! Pokemon events recognize, which is why Pokemon GO players will need to make sure they have one.

There will be two types of events they can participate in during the series: regionals and internationals. The former will be open to those in one country, whereas internationals will be open to competitors across the world.

With a high placement in these events, gamers can get invited to the Pokemon World Championships in August 2022. Both 1st and 2nd place in a regional tournament will earn the player invites, as well as the top 4 of an international event.

Edited by Ravi Iyer