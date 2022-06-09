The Kyogre Raid Hour has been rescheduled in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO fans were waiting for a Kyogre Raid Hour today, but it doesn’t look like it’s happening. Due to its highly inflated stats, anytime this Generation III legendary is available, trainers claw at the opportunity to catch it.

Kyogre is one of the most intimidating legendaries in the game, with the ability to fire off strong Water-type moves as well as Blizzard and Thunder. Seeing the Raid Hour change will likely throw many trainers off their scheduled plans.

Technical difficulties lead Pokemon GO to reschedule Kyogre Raid Hour

Originally, Kyogre’s Raid Hour was supposed to be on Tuesday, June 7, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. However, the special Hour didn't take place for anyone in time zones between GMT+14 to GMT+2, though.

The exact reason for the mishap is unknown at the moment. All that is really clear is that some technical difficulties led to Kyogre not appearing in Raids for those time zones.

Niantic issued an apology for the mishap. They also confirmed that a make-up Raid Hour will take place on Friday, June 10, from 6-7 PM local time.

However, this make-up Raid Hour will only apply to those in GMT+14 through GMT+2. This means that other players won’t be able to double dip into the opportunity to catch Kyogre.

There is one more piece of good news. Generation III fans trainers who couldn't catch Groudon during its Raid Hour yesterday, June 8, will have a second chance at getting the Pokemon next week.

Kyogre embodies the ocean and is always found underwater (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It’s only appropriate that Groudon should be available so closely after Kyogre. These two are the main forces in Generation III, with one being the mascot of Pokemon Ruby, while the other being on the cover of Pokemon Sapphire.

Both Kyogre and Groudon are also still waiting on their Primal versions to enter the mobile game. These are essentially buffed-up forms of the two legendaries which would likely come with even better stats and a couple of strong signature moves: Origin Pulse for Kyogre and Precipice Blades for Groudon.

In terms of preparing for the Kyogre Raid Hour, trainers should definitely look for high-profile Electric-types. For the best results, they should be looking for Shadow Raikou and Mega Manectric. Without these juggernauts, though, trainers could do fine with other options like Electivire or the new Tapu Koko.

