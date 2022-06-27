What are Poison-Type Pokemon weak to in Pokemon GO?

One factor that makes Pokemon GO's combat seem so daunting to some players is the different types of Pokemon available in the game. Types and attributes are nothing new to RPGs, but few contribute to their combat as heavily as the type system in the Pokemon franchise. With this in mind, players need to prepare before each fight.

One of the benefits of Niantic's Pokemon game compared to the main series is that players get complete control when it comes to the wild Pokemon they battle. Rather than random encounters, the mobile game's only method of battling wild Pokemon is through the completely optional Raid Battle feature.

However, before players begin a battle with a Raid Boss of their choosing, it is practically required for trainers to know the type of the boss they will fight. Knowing this can help players construct the right team for the job. But how can players counter one of Pokemon GO's most defensive types, Poison?

Pokemon GO: Analyzing the Poison Typing

A collage of various Poison-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A proper balance of offense and defense must be established when constructing a team to take down a Poison-type boss in Pokemon GO. As such, we will be analyzing the best types to use for both offense and defense. The Pokemon that best suit both roles will be mentioned as well.

Best Offensive picks against Poison-types

The first type that typically comes to mind when players discuss the weaknesses of Poison typing is Psychic. This is often considered the true counter to the type as most Psychic-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO are offensive-oriented glass cannons that are staples for any competitive player's team.

While uncommon, there are two fully evolved Poison-types that are notable exceptions to this standard rule. Skuntank and Drapion are resistant to Psychic-type damage thanks to their secondary Dark typing. If the player chooses to face off against them in a Raid, it would be best to avoid bringing Psychic-types.

With that said, here are two Pokemon that work well offensively against Poison typing:

Alakazam

Alakazam as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alakazam is one of the original Psychic-types in the franchise and has been in Pokemon GO since its launch. This Pokemon is the definition of a "glass cannon" due to its high attack power yet pitiful defensive power. A must-have for any player and a great choice for going head-to-head against Poison-types.

Metagross

Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross is any Poison-type's worst nightmare in Pokemon GO. Thanks to its all-around high stats, Metagross is a metagame staple among competitive players. This Pokemon also sports great defensive typing thanks to its secondary Steel typing. If players are fortunate enough to have one, use this Pokemon.

Best Defensive picks against Poison-types

Ground-types are the second type capable of dishing out super-effective damage against Poison-types and resisting their damage in Pokemon GO. These Pokemon are often more reliable for the job of poison control thanks to their high defense and stamina compared to the frailty of Psychic-types.

This type is also equipped to take down the previously mentioned Skuntank and Drapion. However, Crobat has become a bit of an issue due to its secondary Flying-type, which resists Ground-type attacks.

With that said, here are two Pokemon that work well defensively against Poison typing:

Excadrill

Excadrill as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Excadrill is often the first Pokemon to be mentioned when talking about powerful Ground-type Pokemon. Sporting an impressive attack stat and sturdy Steel typing, Excadrill is a great all-around Pokemon to have regardless of the situation. However, this Pokemon is more than equipped to take on Poison-types.

Due to Ground and Steel resisting Poison-type attacks, Excadrill can easily shrug them off. This makes it a great burst attacker as well as an excellent defensive choice in Raid Battles.

Steelix

Steelix as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Steelix brandishes the same typing as Excadrill, but the main difference is in the stats. Whereas Excadrill is more offensively oriented, Steelix is pure defense. While it may not be the best in terms of its offensive capabilities, many Pokemon GO players may be aware that a Steelix with good IVs can feel almost unkillable.

Steelix's Mega Evolution is also present in the mobile game. If players have access to it, Steelix may be better used in most cases when going against Poison-type Pokemon. While Steelix may not burst down with high-powered attacks, it can last long enough to spam as many charged attacks as needed.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far