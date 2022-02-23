Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Steelix

Steelix has been a prominent part of many Pokemon GO players' collections since its debut in 2017 alongside other Pokemon from the Johto region. With the next GO Tour event on the horizon, Niantic has released the Johto Cup for the competitive Battle League to celebrate.

Steelix debuted in Pokemon Gold and Silver for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. Players could obtain a Steelix by trading their Onix while holding the Metal Coat item. As the franchise progressed, Steelix could be found in the wild in places like Sinnoh's Iron Island.

When players consider adding a Pokemon to their battle party for the Battle League, players should keep in mind various details surrounding that specific Pokemon. Information like Pokemon's typing, stats and best moveset are all valuable factors contributing to effectively using a Pokemon.

Steelix in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Steelix's Mega Evolution also makes an appearance in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Steelix is a Ground and Steel-type Pokemon. This gives Steelix only four weaknesses. Steelix resists ten total types of attacks: Dragon, Fairy, Psychic, Rock, Electric, Poison, Steel, Bug, Normal, and Flying-type attacks. With a total of eighteen types in the franchise, Steelix resists the majority of the game's attacks.

Steelix's typing makes up the other half of the reason for Steelix's relevancy. Steelix has earned its reputation as one of the hardest walls to crack, thanks to its fantastic defense stat of 272. Paired with its stamina of 181, Steelix has some of the best defensive prowess in Pokemon GO.

Steelix has an excellent moveset for a defensive Pokemon. With a combination of robust Steel and Ground-type attacks, both of which benefit from the same type attack bonus, or STAB as it's commonly called, Steelix is more than capable of doing its fair share of burst damage.

Steelix has a choice between three different fast attacks in Pokemon GO: Thunder Fang, Iron Tail, and Dragon Tail. For players looking to prioritize Steelix's damage output, Iron Tail is recommended to be used. For players wanting to prioritize energy generation, Thunder Fang should be used.

Steelix as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company/Hacked Thunder on YouTube)

Aside from the moves given to every Shadow Pokemon, Steelix also has three different charged attacks that it can use: Heavy Slam, Earthquake, and Crunch. Looking for an "optimal" charged attack truly depends on the player's playstyle. However, Earthquake is used for maximizing damage output.

Steelix is an excellent Pokemon in Pokemon GO, especially for players looking to step away from common metagame staple Steel-types like Galarian Stunfisk and Metagross; in fact, Steelix shares its typing with Galarian Stunfisk. This makes Steelix a great choice for players who missed out on Galarian Stunfisk.

