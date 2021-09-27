Best moveset for Stunfisk in Pokemon GO

Stunfisk is one of the more obscure Pokemon in Pokemon GO, as well as the franchise as a whole. Many players find Stunfisk interesting due to its typing; Stunfisk is the first and only Ground and Electric-type in the franchise so far. Does this typing make Stunfisk worth using? What moves can Stunfisk learn? How do players effectively use this Pokemon?

Stunfisk in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Stunfisk as it appears in the anime (Image via the Pokemon Company)

Stunfisk's unique typing is its biggest attraction by far. Stunfisk's Ground and Electric typing grant it resistance to Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel, and other Electric-type attacks. Stunfisk only suffers super-effective damage from Water, Ice, Grass, and other Ground-type attacks.

Stunfisk has a bulky, defensively oriented stat spread in Pokemon GO which emphasizes Stunfisk's ability to take hits for its teammates. Stunfisk has a weak attack stat of 144 but a decent defense stat of 171 and great stamina of 240. Stunfisk also has a maximum combat power of 2,162.

Stunfisk has a choice between two different attacks to use in its fast attack slot in Pokemon GO; Thunder Shock, the Electric-type attack, and Mud Shot, the Ground-type attack. While both attacks deal the same amount of damage, Thunder Shock is often run and considered better because it generates more energy than Mud Shot.

Stunfisk has a few more options to choose from for charged attacks in Pokemon GO. Discharge and Mud Bomb are both great options to use for a charged attack. Mud Bomb being the Ground-type option, and Discharge being an Electric-type option. Muddy Water is another option Stunfisk can run, giving it some coverage options, covering its Ground-type weakness.

Stunfisk was also available to be captured in a shadow form in Pokemon GO. This adds Frustration and Return to its available options for charged attacks. Return should be ran between these two options if any of these attacks are desired to be ran over Discharge or Mud Bomb.

"Its conspicuous lips lure prey in as it lies in wait in the mud. When prey gets close, Stunfisk clamps its jagged steel fins down on them." - An excerpt from Galarian Stunfisk's Pokedex Entry (Image via the Pokemon Company)

Stunfisk was also given a new regional variant in the newest main series Pokemon games which was later implemented in Pokemon GO. Galarian Stunfisk is similar to Stunfisk in terms of design concept and stats but differs in its typing and design. Stunfisk in the main series is meant to be a trap of sorts as in the Pokedex. It is written that Stunfisk shocks people that step on it when it hides in the mud. Galarian Stunfisk, however, resembles a bear trap.

Galarian Stunfisk is a Ground and Steel-type. This provides Stunfisk with a lot more resistances than its regular variant. Galarian Stunfisk resists Normal, Flying, Bug, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, Rock, Electric, Poison, and other Steel-type attacks. Galarian Stunfisk only takes super effective damage from Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type attacks.

This form of Stunfisk also has a different moveset in Pokemon GO. While Mud Shot remains in Stunfisk's moveset, Metal Claw takes the place of Thunder Shock. Metal Claw deals more damage than Mud Shot, but Mud Shot generates more energy with every use.

Pokemon GO also gave Galarian Stunfisk an entirely new charged attack moveset. Earthquake and Flash Cannon are the two best options for Stunfisk as they deal the most damage and receive a boost in their power due to Stunfisk's typing. Rock Slide and Muddy Water are two other options for charged attacks. Muddy Water is the better option between the two as they provide coverage to Stunfisk's Ground and Fire weakness.

In summary, both variants of Stunfisk have different movesets from one another. The best moveset for regular Stunfisk in Pokemon GO is Thundershock and Discharge, while the best moveset for Galarian Stunfisk in Pokemon GO is Metal Claw and Earthquake.

