Silent Schemes Special Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO

The new Team GO Rocket event has finally come to Pokemon GO. In the new All-Hands Rocket Retreat event, everything Team GO Rocket-related is presented front and center for players to participate in, including a new Special Research story for players to complete. Of course, with new tasks comes valuable rewards.

Tasks in Pokemon GO are split into separate categories: Field, Today, and Special. Field Research tasks contribute towards a Research Breakthrough which can be claimed after completing these tasks over seven days. Special tasks, on the other hand, often tell small stories to help players feel involved in Pokemon GO's world.

Whenever a new Special Research task is released for Pokemon GO, many players rush to get it done as fast as possible to claim the rewards. Players may need some tips to point them in the right direction to prepare a strategy. Luckily, each task at every stage has been announced.

Completing Pokemon GO's Silent Schemes Story

Enter captionNiantic's official promotional imagery for Pokemon GO's All-Hands Rocket Retreat event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first stage of Silent Schemes can be the most difficult for some players. Defeating 3 Team GO Rocket grunts and catching a Shadow Pokemon are the two easiest at this stage, thanks to Team GO Rocket's Hot Air Balloons. Winning a Raid is perfectly doable but may require coordination with friends.

The next stage can be tricky for certain players as it requires players to land three nice curveball throws. Luckily, great and excellent curveball throws still count towards this task. The other two tasks, "Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon" and "Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket grunts", can be beaten simultaneously, so this is an overall easy step.

The third step of this research is easy as well as the only task that requires effort is "Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket grunts". The other two steps, "Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon" and "Earn 3 Candies Walking with Your Buddy", should be a breeze as players just caught 5 Shadow Pokemon, and players keep Adventure Sync on.

The next step is where the difficulty ramps up a bit. For this stage, the player must challenge and defeat each of the three leader admins, Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff. Players wondering how long it would take to find them should not worry, as the previous step rewards the player with 15 Rocket Radars.

After completing this step, the player is rewarded with a Super Rocket Radar. This item is crucial to achieving the next stage as each task requires the player to find, battle, and defeat the Boss of Team GO Rocket. These tasks, unsurprisingly, refer to Giovanni. This is also an excellent opportunity for players to catch Shadow Latias.

After beating Giovanni, the player will be rewarded with the final stage of Pokemon GO's Silent Schemes questline. In the game's typical fashion, this stage only exists to reward players for their hard work and effort. Each of the three required tasks has been replaced with rewards the player can instantly claim.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar