Best counters for Cliff in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes a new team for Team GO Rocket's three admin leaders. Cliff is often seen as the most threatening of the trio as he can access some of the tankiest and most powerful Pokemon. With this in mind, it is understandable for players to have some trouble taking him down.

Like every other GO Rocket admin, Cliff is an entirely original character made for Pokemon GO. While Cliff and his cohorts have not made appearances in any other form of Pokemon media, he and other GO Rocket members may appear in the Pokemon Trading Card Set in July.

While many users may see Cliff as just another wimpy NPC trainer battle in Pokemon GO, others may have a hard time. Due to Cliff having a vast catalog of bulky Pokemon, gamers may need a couple of pointers to help them take on this Team GO Rocket admin.

Tips for battling Cliff in Pokemon GO

Cliff is most known for using Rock-type Pokemon (Image via Niantic/Pokemon GO Hub)

The first Pokemon in every encounter with a Team GO Rocket leader in Pokemon GO is always an unevolved, weak Pokemon. This month, Cliff's first Pokemon is Cubone.

Cubone is far from a threat, so players can use whatever Pokemon they like when against it. Bringing a Grass-type helps significantly for this stage.

The next phase of this fight is where things can get a little scary. Cliff chooses between one of three potential Pokemon: Electivire, Luxray, or Omastar. In the best-case scenario, he uses Omastar. However, to acknowledge the possibility of any of the other Pokemon, a Ground-type Pokemon comes in handy.

For the final stage of this fight, Cliff can use either Swampert, Tyranitar, or Charizard. Swampert or Tyranitar are incredibly easy to take down with a Grass-type Pokemon.

However, if Cliff uses Charizard, a Ground-type can take the hits well. Users should also bring a Rock-type Pokemon, just in case.

With all of Cliff's potential team members laid out, gamers can begin to look at some of the best counters for this fight. The best possible team Cliff can use currently is Cubone, Omastar, and Swampert. Powerful Grass-types like Leafeon or Exeggutor can quickly take it down.

The second stage of this fight is most likely to throw a wrench in any prepared strategy as Ground-type Pokemon are not the best for this fight. However, Ground-type attacks are the only type Electric Pokemon like Electivire and Luxray are weak to. Golem is an excellent choice as it has both Rock and Ground moves.

The final stage will be the easiest to plan for. The only thing that can go wrong in this stage is the appearance of Charizard, which is far from a real problem as it is far from a scary Pokemon.

Golem or any other Rock or Ground-type can outlast it in a 1-on-1 fight, provided individuals do not use their Grass-type against it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer