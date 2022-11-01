Pokemon GO November 2022 guide: Guzzlord debut, Dratini Community Day Classic, Spotlight Hours, and more

Today signals the end of Pokemon GO's Halloween event and the conclusion of October's slate of events. Fortunately, November should prove to be an exciting month full of content as the next step in the Season of Light unfolds.

Though Niantic hasn't revealed the details about all the events coming in November, there are certainly plenty of things that have been announced. Multiple Community Days, the arrival of an Ultra Beast, and plenty of Spotlight Hours await.

There are more events to be excited about for later in the month, and Niantic will likely divulge details about them when the time comes.

With so much to look forward to this November, it seems like a very good time to see what's in store in Pokemon GO for the next 30 days.

What to expect in Pokemon GO for November 2022

Día de Muertos returns

The Day of the Dead is largely celebrated in Mexico and the Americas, as well as in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Like in previous years, Día de Muertos is returning to Pokemon GO beginning on November 1, 2022, at 10:00 am until November 2, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time.

The traditional holiday is popular in Mexico and many parts of the Americas, whose people believe that the spirits of the dead would return to Earth on this day. To commemorate the sacred day, Niantic has lined up an event full of fun in Pokemon GO.

During this event, a new costumed Duskull will be appearing in the wild, in one-star raids, and as a reward for Field Research Tasks. Duskull, as well as its evolutions, will be wearing a traditional cempasúchil crown. Players may even find a shiny Duskull with this crown if they're lucky.

In addition to Duskull, many Pokemon that fit the theme of Día de Muertos, such as Cubone, Houndoom, Drifloon, Litwick, Yamask, and Swirlix, will appear in various capacities.

Furthermore, Lure Modules and Incense will last 90 minutes during the event when used, and trainers will receive twice as much candy for catching Pokemon.

Lastly, Niantic will be releasing a Collection Challenge during Día de Muertos, so trainers will have extra incentive to head out into the world and celebrate the game's festivities.

Community Day/Community Day Classic

Dratini will be Pokemon GO's star of Community Day Classic this November (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's monthly Community Day will, of course, be returning in November, along with the short and sweet Community Day Classic event.

The classic will be arriving first on November 5, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. During this time, Dratini will be featured heavily in the wild. Players who evolve it fully into Dragonite from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time will notice that their Dragonite knows the powerful Draco Meteor attack.

Additionally, Pokemon GO players will be able to purchase a $1 ticket to gain access to Dratini's Special Research Story. It hasn't been confirmed what the story will entail. However, if it follows conventions, it will focus on Dratini, obtaining candies for it, and even potentially capturing its shiny variant.

Furthermore, players participating in the Community Day Classic event will benefit from triple Stardust from catches, hidden Pokemon appearing when snapshots are taken, and Incense/Lure Modules lasting three hours.

On November 12, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time, Pokemon GO's November Community Day will be underway. Teddiursa will play the central role as the featured Pokemon.

During this event, trainers will be able to evolve Teddiursa/Ursaring into Ursaluna from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time, and the mighty Pokemon will know the move High Horsepower. Players will be able to evolve Ursaluna during the full length of the full moon, which will end on November 13, 2022, at 6:00 am local time.

Much like Community Day Classic, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to purchase a $1 ticket to take part in the Special Research Story. Additionally, participants will benefit from triple Stardust when catching Pokemon, double the chance to obtain XL candies from catching Pokemon, and double candies obtained from Pokemon capture.

Pokemon GO players will also benefit from a 50% Stardust discount when trading, the ability to make one more Special Trade for the day, and three-hour-long Incense and Lure Modules. Taking a snapshot will reveal a "photobomb" Pokemon on occasion.

After the event has concluded, Pokemon GO raiders will be able to take on a special four-star raid featuring Ursaring. Completing it will cause Teddiursa to appear within a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes.

November Raids and Spotlight Hours

Mega Banette will remain a fixture throughout November in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Like every month in Pokemon GO, players will see a refreshment of the raid rotation. There will also be a new slate of Spotlight Hours for them to enjoy each Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. This should provide plenty of great opportunities to catch new and impressive Pokemon.

November's new raid rotation for Fall 2022

October 27 - November 8 - Origin Form Giratina (five-star), Mega Banette

- Origin Form Giratina (five-star), Mega Banette November 8 - November 23 - Guzzlord (five-star), Mega Gyarados

- Guzzlord (five-star), Mega Gyarados November 23 - December 1 - Nihilego (five-star), Mega Houndoom

November 2022 Spotlight Hours

November 1 - Duskull, double capture Stardust

- Duskull, double capture Stardust November 8 - Croagunk, double capture XP

- Croagunk, double capture XP November 15 - Porygon, double capture candy

- Porygon, double capture candy November 22 - Petilil, double transfer candy

- Petilil, double transfer candy November 29 - Hoothoot, double evolution XP

Other upcoming events with forthcoming details

The Ultra Beast Guzzlord is making its grand appearance this November (Image via Niantic)

In addition to the Pokemon GO events already announced, many more events are waiting in store in November. Niantic hasn't released their full details yet, but they're certainly worth considering.

At the moment, we know the names of the events as well as what days they'll take place:

November 9-17 - Greedy Gluttons

- Greedy Gluttons November 14-17 - Team Rocket Takeover

- Team Rocket Takeover November 18-20 - Safari Zone: Singapore

- Safari Zone: Singapore November 23-28 - Astral Eclipse

With so much content to enjoy, trainers will have their hands full for the month of November.

It's a good time to prepare by collecting items and getting your battle teams ready. November will be a long month of challenges and triumphs.

