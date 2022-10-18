How to evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's November Community Day has finally been announced. Teddiursa will be the Pocket Monster taking the spotlight on November 12, 2022, and its Hisui region evolution, Ursaluna, will finally be attainable.

Introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Ursaluna is known as the Peat Pokemon. It is a creature that players can actively mount and use to forage for items and sniff out secrets. Though it likely won't have the same abilities in Pokemon GO, the Ground/Normal-type Pokemon should have some very solid capabilities in battle.

Evolving Teddiursa into Ursaluna at the moment will require trainers to take part in the Community Day festivities or the hours following it. However, Niantic may change this in the future.

Teddiursa's evolution into Ursaluna involves full moon in Pokemon GO's November Community Day

November's Community Day should provide an excellent opportunity to evolve one's Teddiursa and Ursaring (Image via Niantic)

Beginning on November 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm local time and lasting until November 13, 2022, at 6:00 am local time, a full moon will emerge during Pokemon GO's Community Day.

To evolve Ursaluna, players will need to evolve their Teddiursa into Ursaring and then Ursaluna before the full moon fades.

As long as trainers evolve their Ursaring during Community Day or up to five hours after the event, they'll receive their Ursaluna, which knows the Charged Move High Horsepower.

Steps to evolve Teddiursa to Ursaluna on November 12-13, 2022

Accrue at least 150 Teddiursa candies. This can be achieved before the Community Day festivities begin. It may be a good idea to do so in order not to miss out on obtaining Ursaluna while you're grinding the event for candies. However, Community Day will feature Teddiursa significantly, giving trainers the opportunity to catch several Teddiursa in a very short time period. Once you have at least 50 candies, evolve your Teddiursa of choice into Ursaring. When Community Day begins on November 12, the full moon will emerge. Once this has occurred, trainers should be able to spend an additional 100 candies to evolve their Ursaring into Ursaluna. This can be accomplished during Community Day or up to five hours afterward, and players will receive the Peat Pokemon with the move High Horsepower.

Though this is currently the only way to acquire Ursaluna in Pokemon GO, Niantic stated in a recent blog post that fans will have another opportunity when "the moon is full again." This could mean that the developers have planned future events that will center around this particular phase of the moon.

Since Pokemon GO's Community Day provides Ursaluna with High Horsepower, it serves as the best opportunity to obtain the mighty bear Pokemon. Future events may not include the powerful Ground-type move after evolution.

According to in-game metrics, High Horsepower possesses 100 power in PvP battles and 110 power in PvE matches, such as raids, making it an incredibly impactful attack.

Hisuian species haven't made many appearances in Pokemon GO. So players likely won't want to miss the opportunity to add one to their roster of fighters and obtain Ursaluna's Pokedex entry. The Peat Pokemon should be a very capable fighter, and it may just shake up Pokemon GO's Battle League meta when it arrives.

