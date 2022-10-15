How to best prepare for Litwick Community Day in Pokemon GO

Players around the globe are making their preparations for the Litwick Community Day event for Pokemon GO.

The Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild on October 15, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. Lucky trainers may even encounter its shiny form during this period.

For those unaware, Community Days are monthly events that typically bring new moves and shiny variants for the creatures they spotlight.

For players who will be experiencing Community Day for the first time, it may help to formulate a checklist of things they need before they jump into the event. Having a solid grasp of what they should bring can help them avoid any unfortunate shortage of resources.

Poke Balls and other items to bring for Litwick's Community Day in Pokemon GO

It should go without saying that the first thing Pokemon GO trainers should bring to a Community Day event is Poke Balls. These are common drops from Pokestops and can even be purchased from the shop if need be. Completing the ongoing Festival of Lights research will also grant 50 Poke Balls.

Having higher-quality variants of Poke Balls, such as Great or Ultra Balls, can help immensely. They will give players a higher chance of succeeding at catching the Pokemon they hit. While harder to come by, trainers can find these types of balls at Pokestops, from research rewards, as well as in the store for purchase.

Another resource players should consider stocking up on is Incense. These devices work by attaching themselves to the player in order to increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon around them. Thankfully, these items last for three hours during Community Days.

Lure Modules also come in handy for the same reason in Pokemon GO. Instead of attaching to the player, Lure Modules work by attaching to Pokestops and Gyms to increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon around those areas. This synergizes well with the bonus granted after defeating a Four-Star Raid Boss.

On the topic of Raid Bosses, having a couple of Raid Passes on standby during the Community Day is preferred due to these new variants of Raids. These Raid Bosses take the form of the middle-stage evolutions of the spotlight Pokemon. For this month's event, Lampent will be taking on the role of the Raid Boss.

Once a Four-Star Raid Boss has been defeated, the spotlight Pokemon will spawn much more frequently. This pairs well with the bonuses provided by the Lure Modules and Incense to greatly accelerate the time it would take for a Shiny Pokemon to spawn during Community Day.

While not necessarily required by any means, having a stock of the mentioned items will ensure that Pokemon GO's Community Day will go smoothly for all players. All items mentioned can also be purchased from the shop if players run short.

