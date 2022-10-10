Pokemon GO October 10-17 (2022): Events, Raid Days, Spotlight Hours, and more

Stepping into the second week of October, Pokemon GO players have plenty to look forward to, including the start of a new event, a haunting Spotlight Hour, and a Community Day. Niantic has maintained the game's popularity by introducing exciting events and the Halloween month is going to be no different.

The Evolving Stars event, which is currently live in Pokemon GO, marked the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. It also introduced a new chapter in the Season of Light story involving Cosmog. The ongoing event is expected to come to an end on October 11.

Besides the Evolving Stars, there is a lot of content that Pokemon GO is offering this week, and this article jots down the major highlights.

Pokemon GO players have much to look forward to this week

1) Festival of Lights 2022

The seasonal event will be taking place in Pokemon GO from October 14 at 10:00 am local time to October 17 at 8:00 pm local time. The Festival of Lights 2022 will introduce the Generation VII Pokemon Morelull and its evolved form Shiinotic to the game for players to catch.

#SeasonOfLight It's time to strengthen your bonds with those around you—including your Pokémon!Encounter and catch illuminating Pokémon during the Festival of Lights event running from October 14 to October 17, 2022.

The official blog post announced that players will have an increased chance of coming across Shiny Chinchoi, 2x XP for catching Pokemon, 2x Catch Candy, and any Incense used during the event will last for two hours. The event will also have some Pokemon glowing at night-time during the event.

There will also be a Timed Research for players to complete during Festival of Lights 2022. To learn more about wild encounters, Raid Bosses and such during the event, check out our guide.

2) Community Day

October's Community Day will be held on October 15 and will showcase Litwick. The event will take place between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm local time, allowing players from anywhere in the world to take part. During the event, Litwick will appear more frequently in the wild. Players will have a greater chance of encountering its Shiny variant.

Litwich will also appear more frequently around defeated Gyms, featuring Lampent Raid Battles. Interested players will require 25 Candy to evolve Litwick to Lampent, and a 100 more along with an Unova Stone to evolve it further into Chandelure.

Community days are monthly recurring events in-game, with one Pokemon featured in the spotlight for players to catch. The day also features special bonus perks that provide more incentive for players to participate in the event. It is an excellent opportunity for players to get this week's featured Pokemon and evolve it to also have the featured attack, Poltergeist.

To learn more about the event, check here.

3) Spotlight Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour focuses on Haunter and is scheduled to take place on October 11 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. The prankster Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the event and Pokemon GO players will get 2x Stardust to catch it.

A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, October 11, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Haunter appearing in the wild, and you'll earn double stardust from catching Pokémon.

Disappointingly, players will not have a chance to capture the Shiny variant of Haunter during this week's Spotlight Hour. The only way to have a Shiny Haunter in Pokemon GO is by catching a Shiny Gastly and then evolving it.

To learn more about the event and how you should prepare for it, check here.

4) Raid Hour and GO Battle League

This week's Raid Hour will be held on Wednesday, October 12 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. Xerneas will appear in Raids during this hour. Players can check our raid guide for the same.

Currently in the GO Battle League, the Master League and the Evolution Cup are online and will remain so until October 13. From October 13 to 20, the GO Battle League will have the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.

These are all of the major highlights for this week. A couple of new debuts, a Community Day, and a ghostly Spotlight Hour await Pokemon GO players and it is unlikely that they will want to miss them.

