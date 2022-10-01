Pokemon GO Xerneas raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, & more

With a new month comes a fresh wave of Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO.

Niantic recently announced the Evolving Stars event, which will begin after Fashion Week 2022 concludes. The event will feature Xerneas, the Deity of Life from the Kalos region, as a Five-Star Raid Boss.

The Legendary Pokemon will appear in Five-Star Raids from Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 10:00 am local time to Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the same time.

As fans will know, Xerneas is one of the two Legendary Pokemon of the Kalos region that can control the natural processes of life and death. Xerneas is the overseer of life, while Yveltal is the overseer of death. Zygarde, on the other hand, resembles the natural forces that keep the two in check.

While challenging a Legendary Pokemon in a Raid Battle may be a bit intimidating for new players, it can be achieved with a bit of preparation and game knowledge.

So what should players keep in mind if they plan to challenge Xerneas in Pokemon GO's Five-Star Raids?

Xerneas is weak to Steel and Poison-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Before Pokemon GO trainers prepare their team for a Raid Battle against Xerneas, they should first know what elemental type the creature possesses.

Xerneas is a pure Fairy-type Pokemon. This means it is weak to Steel and Poison-type attacks. It also resists Dark, Fighting, Bug, and Dragon-type attacks.

Xerneas' stats in Pokemon GO are well-balanced. While it has an attack stat of 250 and a stamina stat of 246, its defense stat sits fairly low at 185. With this being the case, its biggest weakness is supercharged Steel and Poison-type attacks rather than fast attacks.

The best counters to use against Xerneas may be hard to come by. Metagross and Nihilego are, by far, the most effective options due to their type advantages and high base stats. While Nihilego is no longer available for players to get (as it was only available through Raid Battles), lucky players can still find Metagross.

Players who may not have access to these Pokemon can pick between Gengar, Excadrill, and Victreebel. All three are viable options. However, to use them effectively, trainers will need either all their Steel or Poison-type attacks. Xerneas has access to Zen Headbutt in Pokemon GO, so Poison users should be cautious.

As an added bonus, players will be able to find Xerneas' shiny variant in this event if they are lucky enough. Getting Shiny Pokemon through Raid Battles (outside of designated Raid Days) is exceedingly rare, so players looking to add one to their collection should be patient.

The number of teammates a Pokemon GO trainer should bring varies depending on their experience. Typically, teams of five or six are recommended for Five-Star Raid Battles. However, having more players can help make the battle go by fast.

